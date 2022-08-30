Fire reported at Minneapolis' historic Stevens House Museum

Skip to main content
Fire reported at Minneapolis' historic John H. Stevens House Museum

There were reports of flames going through the roof of the 170-year-plus old building.

Crews are at the scene of a fire at the historic John H. Stevens House Museum in Minneapolis.

The fire was first reported by KSTP, which said flames were seen going through the roof of the building at Minnehaha Park at around 5:30 a.m. 

The TV station notes that the fire was recognized quickly and though the building was damaged, the structure and its contents were saved.

According to Minneapolis Parks and Recreation, the house was built in 1849-1850 near St. Anthony Falls, with John H. Stevens becoming the first authorized resident on the west bank of the Mississippi River in what would later be known as Minneapolis.

The house was eventually moved in 1896 to Minnehaha Park, which was chosen over other suggestions of Loring Park and Riverdale Park. The house was moved with the aid of 10,000 schoolchildren who pulled ropes to shift it.

It was moved a further 200 yards in 1983 at the request of the Junior League, with the house opening as a museum in 1985.

