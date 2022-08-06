Fire sparks evacuation from apartment building, man arrested for arson

Police and fire crews responded to the fire just before 9 a.m. Saturday.

City of Burnsville

A man was arrested after an alleged arson caused a major evacuation of a Burnsville apartment building, displacing the residents of 50 units.

Burnsville police and fire crews were called to a fire at the Parkvue Flats Apartments at 1501 Burnsville Parkway just before 9 a.m. Saturday.

Once at the scene, crews evacuated residents from the five-story, 100-unit building and began to put out the fire. The building did not have a sprinkler system, but the alarm did alert residents of the fire.

Residents from around 50 units have been displaced as a result of the blaze.

One resident was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, while another resident and a firefighter were assessed on the scene, but didn’t require further treatment.

While the incident is currently under investigation, officials believe the fire was "intentional," according to a release from the City of Burnsville. A man is currently in custody in connection with the fire.