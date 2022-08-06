Skip to main content

Fire sparks evacuation from Burnsville apartment building, man arrested for arson

Police and fire crews responded to the fire just before 9 a.m. Saturday.
Screen Shot 2022-08-06 at 6.16.49 PM

A man was arrested after an alleged arson caused a major evacuation of a Burnsville apartment building, displacing the residents of 50 units.

Burnsville police and fire crews were called to a fire at the Parkvue Flats Apartments at 1501 Burnsville Parkway just before 9 a.m. Saturday.

Once at the scene, crews evacuated residents from the five-story, 100-unit building and began to put out the fire. The building did not have a sprinkler system, but the alarm did alert residents of the fire.

Residents from around 50 units have been displaced as a result of the blaze.

One resident was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, while another resident and a firefighter were assessed on the scene, but didn’t require further treatment.

While the incident is currently under investigation, officials believe the fire was "intentional," according to a release from the City of Burnsville. A man is currently in custody in connection with the fire.

Next Up

Screen Shot 2022-08-06 at 6.16.49 PM
MN News

Fire sparks evacuation from apartment building, man arrested for arson

Police and fire crews responded to the fire just before 9 a.m. Saturday.

Flickr - utility pole power line
MN News

Morning storms cause power outages, ensuing problems in Eagan

There have been reports of disabled traffic lights and issues at local businesses.

kim crockett facebook sos
MN News

GOP nominee questions if those with disabilities, non-English speakers should be able to vote

Crockett made the comments in a 2020 radio interview following a ruling from the Minnesota Supreme Court.

Pharmacy
MN News

Jury: MN pharmacist did not violate woman's rights by refusing her morning-after pill

Gender Justice, the advocacy group that brought about the lawsuit, says it will appeal the decision.

Screen Shot 2022-08-06 at 10.52.11 AM
MN News

Suspected lightning strike causes gas fire in St. Paul street

Nearby properties are being evacuated.

Screen Shot 2022-08-06 at 6.57.24 AM
MN News

Charges: Woman was drunk when she caused crash that killed father-of-four

Anoka's Adam Madsen was killed in the crash.

Screen Shot 2021-10-04 at 3.03.13 PM
MN Food & Drink

Revival to close its original Minneapolis restaurant

Don't worry – it's bringing the chicken to its nearby BBQ joint.

image
MN News

Fatal crash under investigation on Hwy 62 in Mendota Heights

The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating the crash near Dodd Road.

Pixabay bike wheel
MN News

Driver strikes 5 bicyclists near Mapleton

The Sheriff's Office has indicated that those injured were children.

700-S-2nd-Street-W100-Minneapolis-MN-55401-6188506-image22
MN Property

Gallery: Sale of Minneapolis penthouse marks highest price for condo in MN history

The seller is a member of the Pohlad family.

Screen Shot 2020-04-30 at 3.13.52 PM
MN Food & Drink

The former Bachelor Farmer space is sold in Minneapolis

A new restaurant is expected to open next year.

flooding on Interstate 90
MN Weather

Supercharged atmosphere causing more mega-rain events

There could be a mega-rain event Saturday-Sunday in Minnesota, Wisconsin and/or Iowa.

Related

police lights
MN News

2 bodies 'deceased for some time' found in Burnsville apartment

The bodies were found Tuesday as police conducted a welfare check.

Screen Shot 2022-06-30 at 3.19.42 PM
MN News

All clear after evacuations from explosion, fire on U of M campus

The all clear was given around 9 p.m. Thursday.

cooking
MN News

Minnesotan's dinner was so spicy it sparked evacuation of apartment building

The fire chief said it's the first call of its kind in his 18 years on the job.

Screen Shot 2021-10-11 at 9.10.52 AM
MN News

Fire at Minneapolis apartment building after car hits gas meter

The fire started after a car struck the apartment's outside gas meter.

Camerata apartments
MN News

Charges: Man started dumpster fire, threatened to kill officers

The man refused to exit his unit, prompting authorities to bring in a SWAT team.

Lakewinds apartments in Mound, MN.
MN News

Reports: 2 hurt, up to 75 people displaced after apartment fire in Mound

The fire broke out Saturday afternoon.

13055744_1775924525969119_8990400190373766130_o
MN News

Dumpster fire at Brooklyn Center apartments; 2 injured, 1 critical

The fire forced residents in 122 apartment units to evacuate.

MN News

Apartment fire in St. Anthony appears to be arson, authorities say

The Friday morning blaze displaced a number of residents, including a mom and her small child.