Fire table sparks blaze at Edina home

The fire remains under investigation, but fire officials believe it was accidental.

Fire officials are reminding residents to never leave propane appliances unattended after an Edina house caught fire Sunday evening. 

The fire broke out around 8:30 p.m. in the 6600 bloc of Limerick Lane, with city authorities saying an outdoor fire table is believed to have contributed to the blaze.

In a press release, Fire Marshall Dave Ehmiller said the fire started outside the home before burning through the eaves and reaching the attic. 

"Ehmiller reminds residents to never leave a propane appliance unattended; follow manufacturer’s recommendations and keep the appliance away from combustibles like your home, deck railings and out from under eaves," stated a press release from the city of Edina.

"Tubes and hose connections should be checked before the propane appliance is used." 

According to the city, the homeowner was evaluated on-scene for minor injuries and a firefighter was taken to the hospital for a work-related illness. 

The house is uninhabitable until further cleanup and repair work can be done. 

Fire departments from Bloomington, Richfield and St. Louis Park assisted with the response. 

