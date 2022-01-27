Skip to main content
Fire tears through House of Charity building in Minneapolis

The charity serves hundreds of meals to those in need daily.

Tony Webster, Flickr

A fire tore through a building belonging to the nonprofit House of Charity in downtown Minneapolis Wednesday night. 

The Minneapolis Fire Department responded to the building at 615 S 7th St., right by Hennepin County Medical Center, before 11 p.m. on Jan. 26. 

The fire department said there was heavy fire in the roof of the single-story commercial building, so they were forced to fight the fire from the exterior using aerial water tower operations. 

The fire impacted the charity's food centre, which serves hot meals to about 400 people experiencing homelessness per day, as well as a weekly food shelf.

"St. Stephen's Human Services/House of Charity was stunned and saddened to learn of a roof fire at the Food Centre at 714 Park Avenue, late last night," Cheryl Jensen, the interim executive director, told Bring Me The News. "We ask for the public's support as we adjust to the loss of this crucial resource for people experiencing homelessness."

The organization plans to post updates on its Facebook page here.

Bring Me The News has reached out to the Minneapolis Fire Department for more information. 

