Firefighter saves life of 2-year-old found face down in MN lake

Firefighter saves life of 2-year-old found face down in Minnesota lake

The incident happened in northwest Minnesota.

A 2-year-old child was saved from drowning in a Minnesota lake Sunday morning by a firefighter who happened to be visiting family in the area.

The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened just before 11 a.m., near the shore of Sand Lake, north of Pelican Rapids.

Deputies with the Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office went to the scene and learned that a 2-year-old boy, from Pelican Rapids, was found lying face down in the water near the shore. 

Several families were visiting the area at the time, when one of the families noticed the boy was not inside the house. The boy's father later found him in the water. 

One of the members of the visiting family was a 42-year-old firefighter from South Dakota. He began CPR while his 16-year-old daughter called 911. The boy started to breathe after about one minute of CPR. 

"The [firefighter's] training and experience proved essential in the life saving efforts," the sheriff's office said. 

Paramedics then took the boy to a nearby hospital where is was listed in stable condition Monday morning.

The sheriff's office has not identified the hero firefighter. 

