Firefighters find one dead after house fire in Little Falls

Authorities are investigating the cause of a fatal house fire in central Minnesota.

The fire was reported around 6 p.m. Tuesday on the 100 block of Southwest 14th Street in Little Falls, with authorities arriving at the scene to find the house in flames.

Once fire crews were able to enter the two-story house, they located one person who was confirmed dead at the scene.

The victim's identity has not been released.

Nothing further has been provided by authorities.