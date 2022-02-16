Skip to main content
Firefighters find one dead after house fire in Little Falls

The fire was reported Tuesday evening in Morrison County.

Authorities are investigating the cause of a fatal house fire in central Minnesota. 

The fire was reported around 6 p.m. Tuesday on the 100 block of Southwest 14th Street in Little Falls, with authorities arriving at the scene to find the house in flames. 

Once fire crews were able to enter the two-story house, they located one person who was confirmed dead at the scene.

The victim's identity has not been released. 

Nothing further has been provided by authorities. 

fire
MN News

snow - 12-10-21 - Joe Nelson - 6
MN Weather

Weather with Sven: Fingers crossed for snow next week

There could be a few systems dropping snow somewhere in the region next week.

Arizona Snowbowl
MN News

Minnesotan killed in skiing accident in Arizona

The 61-year-old suffered serious head trauma, according to authorities.

robbinsdale cooper new prague screengrab
MN News

MN school district investigating claims of monkey taunts toward visiting team

An attendee wrote that adults and students "started to make loud MONKEY NOISES."

ambulance
MN News

Driver, 36, killed in crash with semi truck in Meeker County

The crash happened early Wednesday morning.

glencoe
Places to Go

City in southern Minnesota named as the state's 'ugliest'

Seems...a little harsh.

vaccine
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Wednesday, February 16

Another significant decrease in hospitalized people with COVID-19.

Kevin O'Connell
MN Vikings

Vikings officially name Kevin O'Connell head coach

He'll be introduced at 4 p.m. Thursday.

Matt Boldy
MN Wild

Small sample size, but Matt Boldy is a star in the making

The Wild have another young star on their hands.

Kirk Cousins
MN Vikings

Vikings need to make big decisions about 4 key players

The Vikings have some important decisions to make in the coming weeks.

Centro Kitchen
MN Food & Drink

Minneapolis' Centro restaurant to expand to two more locations

The new locations will be on Eat Street and in St. Paul.

D'Angelo Russell
MN Timberwolves

Timberwolves players acknowledge fans who answered call to be loud

“I called, they answered,” Russell said after the win. “Appreciate it.”

