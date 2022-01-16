Firefighters respond to smoke-filled cabin to find man asleep inside

A wood stove was determined to be the cause of the smoke.

A man was escorted out of a cabin in northern Minnesota early Saturday after a wood stove caused it to fill with smoke.

According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, authorities responded to a report of a possible fire at the 3500 block of Long Lake Road near Gilbert.

At around 2:50 a.m., a woman called 911 and told the sheriff’s office that she was outside her boyfriend’s cabin and could hear the fire alarm inside. She believed her boyfriend was inside but the door was locked and she was unable to contact him.

Firefighters used forced entry to make their way into the smoke-filled cabin, where they found the woman’s boyfriend sleeping inside.

They escorted him outside, where he was treated by EMS at the scene for smoke inhalation. He was then released.

A wood stove inside the cabin was determined to be the cause of the smoke.