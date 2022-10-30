Skip to main content
Fireworks assaults prompt alert from University of Minnesota

Fireworks assaults prompt alert from University of Minnesota

Victims were struck by fireworks, police said.

Credit: Tony Webster via Flickr

Victims were struck by fireworks, police said.

University of Minnesota campus police issued a safety alert overnight after two assaults involving fireworks. It's unclear if there were any injuries, but the alert says victims were struck by fireworks. 

The assaults happened at 16th Street and University Ave. SE and then near the intersection of 12th and 5th streets. The safety alert was issued at 1:51 a.m., with police saying both incidents happened within the hour of the message going out. 

The suspects were wearing "black hooded sweatshirts and masks," police said. 

'Suspects are a group wearing black hooded sweatshirts and masks. Be cautious," police. 

U of M police also issued a safety notification just before midnight after someone taking a shower around 11 p.m. at Middlebrook Residence Hall, 5th Floor West Tower reported a person with "shaggy black hair" and glasses "looked in the stall."

Next Up

ambulance
MN News

Man dead after drowning at Northfield senior center

The Northfield Police Department was called to the FiftyNorth senior center Friday evening.

FgPHs1zX0AccfnT
MN News

Fire erupts at home of murder scene in Minneapolis

Just hours before the fire a man was shot dead at the same home.

U of M police
MN News

Fireworks assaults prompt alert from University of Minnesota

Victims were struck by fireworks, police said.

Screen Shot 2022-10-29 at 4.14.07 PM
MN News

Girl, 3, shot in face while lying in bed is released from hospital

A 3-year-old girl identified as Olivia was shot while lying in bed in her family's home on Oct. 22.

Union Depot Food Truck Festival
MN Food & Drink

Food truck group criticizes proposed 44% licensing fee hike in Hennepin Co.

A proposal from the county would increase licensing fees for food trucks from $156 to $225 next year.

Screen Shot 2022-10-29 at 10.23.12 AM
MN News

Police seeking vehicle, driver in fatal Minneapolis hit-and-run

The incident happened early Oct. 16.

Jeff Plush
MN Sports

CEO of USA Curling resigns amid allegations he ignored abuse in previous role

Between 2015 and 2017, Jeff Plush served as the commissioner of the National Women's Soccer League.

Minneapolis police
MN News

Man dies after fight escalates to gunfire in Minneapolis

It happened in the Phillips neighborhood late Friday night.

Costco
MN Shopping

Costco to open its 10th Twin Cities store

The warehouse giant plans to open in Chaska in fall 2023.

Screen Shot 2022-10-28 at 5.58.27 PM
MN News

Student among 3 seriously wounded in Lake Street drive-by shooting

The three injured parties have 'life-threatening' gunshot wounds.

WreckedMinnetonkaSquadCar1
MN News

Watch: Moment suspect smashes into Minnetonka police car

No one was injured in the collision.

Pillbox Bat Company
MN Business

Minnesota's Pillbox Bat Co. officially licensed by MLB to make baseball bats

Owners of the company said it had been their dream to get licensed by the MLB.

Related

FLickr - crime scene tape do not crozz
MN News

Armed robbery, attempted carjacking near U of M Twin Cities

The incidents occurred Friday afternoon, UMPD said in an alert.

minneapolis police
MN News

Shooting near University of Minnesota kills 1, injures 2

The victims were all in a parked car when the shooting happened, police said.

Screen Shot 2022-08-03 at 7.58.19 AM
MN News

Teen gunned down at light rail station in downtown Minneapolis

Police believe the victim and person of interest "may have known each other."

Screen Shot 2022-09-27 at 11.19.05 AM
MN News

Man found shot dead on south Minneapolis sidewalk

The victim was found dead on a sidewalk in the Bryant neighborhood.

U of M police
MN News

Alert after suspect takes picture of victim using toilet on U of M campus

A description of the suspect was provided by the campus police.

FLickr - minneapolis police - Tony Webster - Feb 2020 - crop
MN News

Man fatally shot in the arm in Minneapolis is identified

The victim has been identified as a 41-year-old Columbia Heights man.

Screen Shot 2022-08-24 at 2.35.23 PM
MN News

Portland Ave. crash in south Minneapolis leaves 1 dead, 1 critical

Police arrived at the scene to find two unconscious drivers, and bystanders trying to put out a fire.

Screen Shot 2022-10-16 at 6.59.34 AM
MN News

Armed carjacking reported near U of M campus

Suspects threatened the victim with a gun, police say.