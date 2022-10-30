Fireworks assaults prompt alert from University of Minnesota

University of Minnesota campus police issued a safety alert overnight after two assaults involving fireworks. It's unclear if there were any injuries, but the alert says victims were struck by fireworks.

The assaults happened at 16th Street and University Ave. SE and then near the intersection of 12th and 5th streets. The safety alert was issued at 1:51 a.m., with police saying both incidents happened within the hour of the message going out.

The suspects were wearing "black hooded sweatshirts and masks," police said.

U of M police also issued a safety notification just before midnight after someone taking a shower around 11 p.m. at Middlebrook Residence Hall, 5th Floor West Tower reported a person with "shaggy black hair" and glasses "looked in the stall."