Firm takes on case defending Taco Chon against Taco John's lawsuit

The local Mexican restaurant is fighting a case presented by Taco John's over naming rights, among other things.

A Minneapolis law firm has agreed to take on a case filed against local Mexican restaurant Taco Chon and owner Juan Ramos by national chain Taco John's. 

The massive fast-food chain restaurant is asking a court to stop Taco Chon from using the name for any Mexican-themed restaurant. It also wants all the profits Taco Chon has made while using the name; and is also seeking damages, and legal and court costs, Bring Me The News previously reported.

The Hutton Firm this week announced it would be taking on Ramos' defense, saying it "is highly interested in supporting the Hispanic community in Minnesota and we will zealously defend Juan Ramos and his right to pursue his American Dream."

According to a release, the law firm describes the Taco Johns' lawsuit as "a schoolyard showdown between the classic bully and his easy target." The firm also states that Taco John's should be questioned for cultural appropriation, claiming Taco John's serves foods that are not authentic Mexican, and yet, is attempting to tear another restaurant that does. 

"Stories of small businesses being harassed by larger companies are not rare, but they usually go unnoticed especially in communities of color," Hutton stated. 

"Our client Juan Ramos is a Mexican immigrant who came to Minnesota to pursue opportunities and his dreams. His journey in America hasn't been easy, but his pursuit of the American Dream was his guiding light." 

Taco Chon has two locations — St. Cloud and Burnsville — currently operating in the state, and all of the United States. In comparison, Taco John's has 57 in the state and 372 total locations in the country.

The Hutton Law Firm also pointed out the fact that Taco John's has a net worth of over $100 million as of 2021, while Ramos' restaurant has "a very modest beginning dating back to his father's taco stand in the streets of Mexico in the 1980s."

An acquaintance of Ramos started a Go Fund Me for the local business to pay for legal costs. As of Friday evening, over $3,100 has been raised.

Juan Ramos, standing outside of his Taco Chon Mexican Grill, in St. Cloud, Minnesota.
