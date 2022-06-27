First case of monkeypox confirmed in Minnesota

The state's health department announced they have recorded the first case of monkeypox in Minnesota.

The presumptive case was reported in the Twin Cities area, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. The man is receiving outpatient care and has not been hospitalized.

Health officials believe the man who tested positive "likely" contracted the virus while traveling abroad and the risk to the public is "considered low." He had recently been in Europe before returning to the United States.

“While the threat of monkeypox generally remains low, it’s important that everyone be aware of this disease, so that those at risk can seek medical care and get tested promptly if they believe they have symptoms,” said Minnesota Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm in a statement.

MDH is contact tracing with local health partners to identify people who may have had close contact with the patient.

MDH says transmission can happen through contact with infectious sores and bodily fluids; contaminated items such as clothing or bedding; or through respiratory droplets related with prolonged face-to-face contact.

Monkeypox symptoms include:

Fever

Headache

Muscle aches

Swollen lymph nodes

Rash that can look like pimples or blisters on the face and other parts of the body

Rash can occur in the mouth, and there may be sores in the genital and anal areas

Most people recover at home within 2-4 weeks. Malcolm noted that many people who contract monkeypox are able to recover on their own without any hospitalization.

As of June 24, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has confirmed 201 cases of monkeypox in 26 states. In all, more than 4,100 cases have been reported in 47 countries around the world.

Malcolm and the Minnesota Department of Health addressed the monkeypox discovery in-depth during an 11 a.m. press conference Monday.

"It's important to note that monkeypox is less infectious than COVID-19, measles, chicken pox and influenza," Malcolm said.

Regarding vaccines for treatment, Dr. Ruth Lynfield, state epidemiologist, said there is no heightened urge to make it a priority at this time. The health department is still looking into the form of treatment.