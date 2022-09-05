Skip to main content
Fisherman finds body floating in Shakopee lake

Fisherman finds body floating in Shakopee lake

A man was found dead in Lake O'Dowd Sunday morning.

Google

A man was found dead in Lake O'Dowd Sunday morning.

A fisherman on Lake O'Dowd in Shakopee Sunday morning spotted a body that police say was "floating near a pier" on the north side of the lake. 

According to the Scott County Sheriff's Office, the body was discovered at about 7:36 a.m., with numerous law enforcement agencies responding to the lake to help recover the body. 

The victim's identity hasn't been released, with police so far only describing him as a Black man. 

“Our investigators will be working with the Medical Examiner’s Office to make an identification and determine the circumstances surrounding this death,” said Sheriff Luke Hennen. “The investigation is in the very early stages, so we have very little information to share at this time.”

Foul play is not suspected. 

Next Up

Lake O'Dowd
MN News

Fisherman finds body floating in Shakopee lake

A man was found dead in Lake O'Dowd Sunday morning.

Fb2-jNgWIAAp8hF
MN News

Triple homicide called one of the St. Paul's 'most complex crime scenes'

"This is one of the most complex crime scenes we have investigated in a long time."

Screen Shot 2022-09-04 at 2.00.04 PM
MN News

Gunshot at State Fair happened with 'dozens' of police within 15-20 feet

Gov. Tim Walz has called for 'harsh consequences' for the shooter, whenever they are caught.

US Bank, U.S. Bank
MN Business

U.S Bank to raise minimum wage to $20 for U.S. employees

The change is effective in early November.

State Fair
MN News

Police will 'bolster' presence at State Fair after Saturday night shooting

The shooting, which injured one person, happened after a fight broke out in the Midway area.

Screen Shot 2022-09-03 at 10.43.09 PM
MN News

Scott Jensen, Matt Birk say they won't release tax returns before election

Jensen's opponent, Gov. Tim Walz, released his tax returns in April and called on other candidates to do the same.

State Fair
MN News

Fight, shooting, panic cause early closure of Minnesota State Fair

Police say a person was shot, suffering non-life-threatening injuries.

Minneapolis skyline
Minnesota Life

Minneapolis ranks as 2nd best city in America for Generation Z

Commercial Cafe's rankings put Minneapolis high on the list for 18-25 year olds.

Screen Shot 2022-09-03 at 4.57.01 PM
MN Sports

Marquee game for debut of Minnesota's Sloane Martin on national broadcast

It's the first of 13 regular-season games she'll cover as part of the Saturday night game of the week.

Screen Shot 2022-09-03 at 6.03.21 AM
MN News

Search for sacred pipe turns up remains of 'dozens' of people on UND campus

University of North Dakota President Andrew Armacost says he was informed in March that the remains of dozens of people had been found on campus.

police lights
MN News

Man sentenced for raping woman he offered a ride home

Paul John Sayers, 30, pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated sexual assault in April.

blue-and-white-sorry-we-re-closed-wooden-signage-1171386
MN Lifestyle

What's open and what's closed on Labor Day 2022

The holiday means several closures around the state, but options for shopping and transportation are still available.

Related

minnesota river
MN News

Fishermen find body floating in Minnesota River in Shakopee

The body was found upstream from Minnesota River Heritage Park.

Screen Shot 2020-06-12 at 9.03.03 AM
MN News

Body found floating in the water at lake in Chisholm

The 61-year-old has not been identified.

Milan Bridge, Lac Qui Parle Lake
MN News

Body found in lake after empty boat spotted by fisherman

The individual was pronounced dead at the scene.

Screen Shot 2020-12-03 at 5.01.58 PM
MN News

Body found floating in Minnesota River in Shakopee

Efforts to identify the deceased are underway.

scott county sheriff's office squad
MN News

Body found floating in Minnesota River in Shakopee is identified

The 63-year-old was identified by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner.

Lake Bemidji
MN News

DNR biologist finds man's body in Lake Bemidji

Deputies also found clothing and "personal items" on the shore close to where the man was found.

Screen Shot 2019-09-30 at 12.01.44 PM
MN News

Elementary students find body near school in Duluth

It happened Friday morning.

Screen Shot 2019-06-02 at 7.50.04 PM
MN News

Body found southeast of Forest Lake in Washington County

The body was discovered Sunday afternoon.