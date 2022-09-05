Fisherman finds body floating in Shakopee lake

A fisherman on Lake O'Dowd in Shakopee Sunday morning spotted a body that police say was "floating near a pier" on the north side of the lake.

According to the Scott County Sheriff's Office, the body was discovered at about 7:36 a.m., with numerous law enforcement agencies responding to the lake to help recover the body.

The victim's identity hasn't been released, with police so far only describing him as a Black man.

“Our investigators will be working with the Medical Examiner’s Office to make an identification and determine the circumstances surrounding this death,” said Sheriff Luke Hennen. “The investigation is in the very early stages, so we have very little information to share at this time.”

Foul play is not suspected.