Fishermen find body floating in Minnesota River in Shakopee

The body was found upstream from Minnesota River Heritage Park.

Credit: Tony Webster via Flickr

Police and firefighters recovered a body from the Minnesota River in Shakopee on Saturday. 

The Scott County Sheriff's Office says fishermen reported a body floating in the river just upstream from The Landing–Minnesota River Heritage Park just before 11 a.m.

“Our investigators will be working with the Medical Examiner’s Office to make an identification and determine the circumstances surrounding this death,” said Sheriff Luke Hennen. “The investigation is in the very early stages, so we have very little information to share at this time.”

Criminal activity isn't suspected at this point in the investigation, but it remains unclear how the body wound up in the river. 

The victim's identity and cause of death will be released at a later stage of the investigation. 

