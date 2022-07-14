Skip to main content
Fishermen help rescue pilot after aircraft crashes on southern Minnesota lake

Fishermen help rescue pilot after aircraft crashes on southern Minnesota lake

The crash happened on a rural Le Sueur County lake.

Courtesy of Pixabay.

The crash happened on a rural Le Sueur County lake.

A motorized hang glider crashed on a southern Minnesota lake Wednesday afternoon, injuring the aircraft's pilot. 

The crash happened shortly before 2 p.m. on Clear Lake in Lexington Township, according to the Le Sueur County Sheriff's Office. The aircraft was piloted by a 60-year-old man from Le Center. 

Fishermen helped rescue the pilot after the crash, according to authorities. The man was taken by helicopter with non-life threatening injuries. 

The hang glider was designed to land or take off from the water, but the exact cause of the crash remains under investigation. 

Next Up

hang-glider-4163506_1280
MN News

Fishermen rescue pilot after aircraft crashes on southern Minnesota lake

The crash happened on a rural Le Sueur County lake.

Screen Shot 2022-07-13 at 6.45.11 PM
MN News

Camel bites two MN zookeepers, drags one by the head for 15 feet

The camel bit two zookeepers while being escorted down an alleyway Wednesday.

NathanMcGuireSouthWashingtonCoSchools
MN News

Former Woodbury HS girls basketball coach wins defamation lawsuit

The outcome means a parent owes Nathan McGuire $50,000 and a signed letter admitting she lied about him.

ATV
MN News

4-year-old boy killed in Minnesota ATV crash

The sheriff's office said a 6-year-old boy was also treated for minor injuries.

Screen Shot 2022-07-13 at 2.57.27 PM
WI News

Wisconsin GOP governor candidate doesn't rule out overturning 2020 election

A Trump-backed gubernatorial candidate said he'd "need to see the details" on a bill to overturn the 2020 election results.

Joey Chestnut
Minnesota Life

Joey Chestnut coming to Minnesota for rib-eating contest

Bring a wet wipe...

IDS Center
MN News

Nearly half the floors of IDS Center evacuated due to flooding

According to the building's owner, the 26th floor and above were evacuated.

Screen Shot 2022-07-13 at 12.43.05 PM
TV, Movies and The Arts

An Evening with Cary Elwes will include Q&A, 'Princess Bride' screening

Elwes will appear at the Fitzgerald Theater later this year.

farming field
MN News

Minnesota farmer charged with $46M organic grain sales fraud

James Clayton Wolf faces three counts of wire fraud in the case.

image
MN Food & Drink

'Upscale' brewery with golf simulator planned for Chanhassen

Take a look inside the plans for Hackamore Brewing Company.

Emagine Movie Theater in Eagan
MN News

Injuries after firework set off in Eagan movie theater

Police said "several" people were treated for minor injuries.

ambulance
MN News

Minnesota woman dead, Iowa man jailed after head-on crash

The driver of the Nissan, 79-year-old Shirley Emma Friebe, of Eagle Bend, died in the crash.

Related

snowmobile, snowmobiling
MN News

Snowmobiler killed in collision with truck south of Twin Cities

It happened in Montgomery Township, Le Sueur County.

ultralight aircraft
MN News

Pilot dies in ultralight aircraft crash at Hawley Airport

The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. Thursday.

ambulance
MN News

Belle Plaine man dies after duck boat capsizes on lake

One man was found sitting on the overturned boat while another man was in the water.

motorcycle
MN News

Crash in southern Minnesota kills motorcyclist

The crash happened Saturday at Highway 42 and County Road 14 in Highland Township.

Propeller plane
MN News

Pilot airlifted after plane crashes near Granite Falls Airport

The crash happened approximately two hours west of the Twin Cities.

single-engine aircraft, small plane
MN News

Single-engine plane crashes in White Bear Lake, pilot injured

The pilot survived the crash.

MN News

1 dead in crash involving unbelted driver in southern Minnesota

The crash happened in Waseca County Tuesday morning.

cessna 180
MN News

Pilot walks away after crashing upside down into northern metro lake

The pilot of a small aircraft crashed just before 2 p.m. Thursday.