Fishermen rescue pilot after aircraft crashes on southern Minnesota lake

A motorized hang glider crashed on a southern Minnesota lake Wednesday afternoon, injuring the aircraft's pilot.

The crash happened shortly before 2 p.m. on Clear Lake in Lexington Township, according to the Le Sueur County Sheriff's Office. The aircraft was piloted by a 60-year-old man from Le Center.

Fishermen helped rescue the pilot after the crash, according to authorities. The man was taken by helicopter with non-life threatening injuries.

The hang glider was designed to land or take off from the water, but the exact cause of the crash remains under investigation.