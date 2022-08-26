Five men now sentenced in connection to string of St. Paul carjackings

Five men have been sentenced in connection to a string of carjackings in St. Paul in 2020.

Isaiah Stacy Alstad, 23, was sentenced to 110 months in prison in U.S. District Thursday. He had previously pleaded guilty to two counts of aiding and abetting carjacking.

Alstad now joins four other men who have been sentenced in relation to the carjackings. A sixth defendant has yet to be sentenced.

Between May of 2020 and January of 2021, the men were part of a street gang called the "Top 5," according to court documents.

James Brock Williams, Jr., 21, and Clifton Germaine Walker, Jr., 25, were previously sentenced to 56 months and 110 months in prison, respectively. They had been sentenced for conspiring to use, carry, and brandish firearms during and in relation to armed carjackings.

Jordan Sydney Shamah Rhodes, 23, was previously sentenced to 72 months in prison for being a controlled substance user in possession of a firearm, while Joshoamei Deangelo Richardson, 21, was sentenced to 84 months in prison for aiding and abetting using, carrying, and brandishing a firearm during and in relation to an armed carjacking.

The gang made money for its members through crimes including theft, robbery and the sale of controlled substances, using social media to recruit members.

On Aug. 25, 2020, they were involved in three carjackings in St. Paul. The first one took place at around 2:30 a.m., when a victim was carjacked at gunpoint and pistol-whipped near the 1200 block of Jackson Street.

Next, at around 6:50 a.m., a second victim was carjacked at gunpoint in a restaurant parking lot near White Bear Avenue. And at around 9 a.m., a third victim was carjacked at gunpoint on Maria Avenue near Metropolitan State University.

The sixth defendant, Eric Troy Ballard, Jr., 20, was also charged and is in custody.

Carjacking crimes are now being prosecuted at the federal level, carrying stiffer sentences, following a crackdown announced by U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger earlier this year.