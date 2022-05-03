5 people rescued after boat flips over near Spicer, MN

Five people were taken to a Willmar hospital on Monday after their boat capsized in Kandiyohi County.

The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office said at 9:49 p.m. it received a report of the boat overturning on Green Lake while five people were aboard, none of whom were wearing life jackets.

The people involved were able to climb on the back of the boat to await rescue from the New London Fire Department. According to the report, three teenage boys were taken by ambulance to Carris Hospital in Willmar with signs of hypothermia.

The incident remains under investigation by the sheriff's office.