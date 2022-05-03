Skip to main content
5 people rescued after boat flips over near Spicer, MN

5 people rescued after boat flips over near Spicer, MN

Three teenage boys were taken to a nearby hospital due to signs of hypothermia.

Credit: Joe Nelson

Three teenage boys were taken to a nearby hospital due to signs of hypothermia.

Five people were taken to a Willmar hospital on Monday after their boat capsized in Kandiyohi County. 

The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office said at 9:49 p.m. it received a report of the boat overturning on Green Lake while five people were aboard, none of whom were wearing life jackets. 

The people involved were able to climb on the back of the boat to await rescue from the New London Fire Department. According to the report, three teenage boys were taken by ambulance to Carris Hospital in Willmar with signs of hypothermia.

The incident remains under investigation by the sheriff's office.

Next Up

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, May 3

Hospitalizations have risen back above 300 for the first time mid-March.

boat, boating, lake
MN News

5 people rescued after boat flips over near Spicer, MN

Three teenage boys were taken to a nearby hospital due to signs of hypothermia.

minnesota bureau of criminal apprehension - bca
MN News

BCA identifies officers who fatally shot Fergus Falls man near Bowlus

A Minnesota State Trooper and an Otter Tail County Sheriff's Deputy fired the shots.

George Larson
MN Sports

Cambridge-Isanti pays tribute to 'one of the greats' George Larson

The longtime coach, teacher and athletic director is a Minnesota football icon.

pixabay - us supreme court
MN News

'Not on my watch,' Walz says as leaked opinion suggests end of Roe v. Wade

Politico is reporting that federal abortion protections are set to be repealed.

training camp
MN Sports

Vikings, Minneapolis schools team up to launch girls flag football league

The team is pledging $75,000 to create a middle school league this year and future years to come.

Bald Eagle - HPAI
MN News

New data highlights rising toll of avian flu on Minnesota's raptors

Over 30 great horned owls have succumbed to the virus.

Black Sheep
MN Food & Drink

Black Sheep Pizza closes in downtown St. Paul

A poem entitled "Covid, bike lanes and shortages, oh my!" announced the closure.

Drivers sdie truck
MN News

Police: Suspected drunk driver's fiery crash shears off half of pickup

Authorities stated the rear of the truck "almost was completely sheared off."

pexels-monstera-6289065
Sponsored Story

Investing Beyond The Noise: What stocks to look for during inflation

The Federal Reserve says inflation will be with us for 3-years

Screen Shot 2021-05-27 at 9.29.03 AM
MN News

GOP candidate Scott Jensen calls for jailing of MN Secretary of State

Jensen is running for Minnesota governor against other GOP candidates.

Zandon
MN Sports

Minnesotan-owned Zandon is morning line favorite for Kentucky Derby

Zandon is one of two Minnesotan-owned horses running in the Kentucky Derby.

Related

duck
MN News

Duck hunters rescued after high winds capsize boat near Brainerd

They were sent into the water on North Long Lake.

boating minnesota lake
MN News

8 people rescued from lake after speedboat's motor tears off

The boat immediately took on water and began to sink.

boating minnesota lake
MN News

Five rescued after boat capsizes on lake in northeastern Minnesota

All five were able to swim to a nearby island.

police lights
MN News

Champlin man suspected of assault in Spicer is arrested at MSP Airport

He fired a gun during the assault, authorities said.

Ice crash Minnetonka
MN News

Water rescue team needs rescuing after its hovercraft overturns

The crew was on a training operation at the time.

marsh master - st. louis county rescue squad
MN News

3 rescued after boat gets stuck in mud in northern Minnesota

No one was injured and their boats were recovered.

1024px-Gull_Lake_sunset
MN News

Three rescued after being caught in current near resort on Gull Lake

One man got into distress, with two following as they tried to rescue him.

MN News

Ice fishermen rescued after harrowing search on northern MN lake

The four anglers got stuck in the slush while on their snowmobiles.