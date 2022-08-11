Five rescued as boat crashes into break wall at Superior port of entry

Skip to main content
Five rescued as 35 ft boat crashes into break wall at Superior port of entry

All five escaped serious injury.

Pete Markham, Flickr

Five people were rescued after the boat they were on crashed into the break wall at the Lake Superior port of entry on the Minnesota and Wisconsin border.

The incident happened at 10:50 p.m. Tuesday, with the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office and Rescue Squad, U.S. Coast Guard, and Duluth Fire Department called into action.

According to the sheriff's office, five adults were on a 35-foot boat when the collision happened on the Minnesota side of the point of entry.

"The boat was taking on water and was ultimately beached on rocks on the inside of the break wall," the sheriff's office.

All five were able to make it to land with help from the agencies at the scene, and nobody suffered any major injuries.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the boat was still beached on the rocks, with efforts underway to remove it.

