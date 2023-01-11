Skip to main content
Five vehicles off the road on Hwy. 52 in Inver Grove Heights

Five vehicles off the road on Hwy. 52 in Inver Grove Heights

Recovery vehicles have been at the scene.

MN511

Recovery vehicles have been at the scene.

Among the dozens of collisions and spinouts in the Twin Cities in incredibly icy conditions Wednesday morning is an incident that has left five vehicles off the road in Inver Grove Heights.

MnDOT traffic cameras showed the situation on Hwy. 52 south between Hwy. 55 and 80th Street East shortly after 9 a.m.

One vehicle is on its side while four others are stuck in the snow either side of the highway.

It's not clear at this stage what caused the incident, such as a collision between any of the vehicles. 

An ambulance was later shown arriving at the scene, but there is no word on injuries at this time.

It comes on a morning when ice-covered roads have been causing huge problems in the Twin Cities, with Metro Transit even taking the step of canceling its bus services for several hours.

Next Up

Screen Shot 2022-09-05 at 9.49.15 AM
MN Food & Drink

With Wisconsin brewery linked, what's happening at LynLake Brewery?

It's unknown what's next for the two businesses.

Dave Hutchinson
MN News

What we know about Dave Hutchinson's job at the Metro Transit Police Department

Dave Hutchinson is back at the Metro Transit Police Department, but don't expect him to be out on patrol.

PoliceChaseMplsMnDOT
MN News

Watch: Man crashes after police chase, attempts to flee in Minneapolis

Police also found large amounts of drugs in his vehicle following the pursuit.

WindomAreaHSGoogle
MN News

14-year-old arrested after southern MN school targeted by threats

He was arrested on Monday.

Keith Ellison
MN News

AG Ellison sues nonprofit linked to Feeding Our Future over child nutrition payments

Two of the defendants listed in Ellison's lawsuit were indicted in federal charges in September.

image
MN News

Burnsville man pleads guilty to 2021 high-speed crash that killed 2

The high-speed crash caused the victims' vehicle to split in half as they crossed the roadway.

image
MN Health

St. Francis Regional Medical Center expansion to include TRIA Orthopedics

The Shakopee medical campus will see new growth in 2023.

Screen Shot 2023-01-11 at 9.33.29 AM
MN News

Five vehicles off the road on Hwy. 52 in Inver Grove Heights

Recovery vehicles have been at the scene.

Ryan Bialke
MN News

Man sentenced to 37 years for Red Lake Police officer's killing

Officer Ryan Bialke died on July 27, 2021.

Screen Shot 2023-01-11 at 8.06.48 AM
Minnesota Life

Lego fans to gather at 'Brick Convention' in Eagan this spring

The convention will take place at the Eagan Civic Center on April 15 and April 16.

ManorParkRochester
MN News

Man, 20, found dead at Rochester park

The man was found Tuesday morning.

Screen Shot 2023-01-11 at 7.19.44 AM
MN News

Ice-covered roads in Twin Cities: NWS advises delaying driving

The National Weather Service has advised motorists to stay home until at least 10 a.m. if possible.

Related

IGH bank robbers
MN News

Police: Inver Grove Heights bank robbers restrained employees with zip ties

The Vermillion State Bank was robbed last Thursday.

LeeIGHGoFundMePhoto
MN News

Inver Grove Heights father killed during suspected burglary

Three people were arrested in connection to the homicide.

14705392355_7d5d9444ab_k
MN Travel

Hwy. 55 work to cause disruption between Minneapolis, Inver Grove Heights

The road and bridge replacement project won't be finished till the fall.

Police tape
MN News

3 arrested after homicide, burglary in Inver Grove Heights

Charges of first-degree murder and first-degree burglary are pending.

Screen Shot 2022-09-28 at 12.30.28 PM
Minnesota Life

New haunted house experience coming to Inver Grove Heights

The exhibit will feature family-friendly and 18+ events.

Inver Grove Heights Police Department
MN News

Man found dead in snowbank in Inver Grove Heights

Police responded to a report of a suspicious incident around 8 a.m. Monday.

MN News

Woman, 55, killed in Inver Grove Heights hit-and-run

Police are looking for information about the vehicle.

covid, covid testing
MN Coronavirus

COVID-19 testing sites in Inver Grove Heights, Stillwater expand operations

Gov. Tim Walz announced the new testing site schedules Friday.