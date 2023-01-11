Five vehicles off the road on Hwy. 52 in Inver Grove Heights

Among the dozens of collisions and spinouts in the Twin Cities in incredibly icy conditions Wednesday morning is an incident that has left five vehicles off the road in Inver Grove Heights.

MnDOT traffic cameras showed the situation on Hwy. 52 south between Hwy. 55 and 80th Street East shortly after 9 a.m.

One vehicle is on its side while four others are stuck in the snow either side of the highway.

It's not clear at this stage what caused the incident, such as a collision between any of the vehicles.

An ambulance was later shown arriving at the scene, but there is no word on injuries at this time.

It comes on a morning when ice-covered roads have been causing huge problems in the Twin Cities, with Metro Transit even taking the step of canceling its bus services for several hours.