5 youths are 'persons of interest' in Maple Grove greenhouse fire

A fire that devastated a Maple Grove garden center is being investigated as a possible arson, with police identifying five youths as "persons of interest" in the case.

Maple Grove Police Department provided an update Tuesday following the fire at Lynde Greenhouse and Nursery in the early hours of Sunday morning, which destroyed the business's warehouse, loading dock, storage area, production offices, break area, and plant production line.

The family-owned garden center described the damage as "catastrophic," but it prompted an outpouring of support on Tuesday as hundreds showed up to help get the business back on its feet after it issued an appeal for help to "save Christmas."

Police and fire officials are investigating the blaze, and have identified five youths as persons of interest, and are appealing for help from the public identifying anyone else who may be involved.

Maple Grove Fire-Rescue

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Angela Tschida at 763-494-6214, or by email atschida@maplegrovemn.gov. Alternatively, you can contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 800-222-8477, at crimestoppersmn.org, or through their P3 Tips mobile app.

Lynde Greenhouse & Nursery has been operated by five generations of family dating back to around 1900. The business Facebook page says they "found a niche in growing and selling flowers after [World War I].

They've been at the Maple Grove location – 9293 Pineview Lane N – since 1971.