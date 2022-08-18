Flash flooding as torrential rain hammers Cambridge

Heavy rain from slow-moving storms has led to flooding in parts of eastern Minnesota, namely in Isanti County where the City of Cambridge was inundated with water, making travel difficult and dangerous throughout the town of almost 9,000 people.

A flash flood warning was issued for Isanti County at about 6:45 p.m., with the National Weather Service saying flash flooding was happening or expected to begin shortly. Images out of Cambridge show flooded streets and yards, with the City of Cambridge issuing this warning on Facebook:

"Please do not drive unless absolutely necessary at the current time. There is significant flooding on several streets throughout the City as well as several downed power lines a result of heavy winds, rain, and hail."

There are damage reports in Cambridge, with at least one member of a community Facebook group posting a photo of downed tree limbs. The storm was not severe-warned by the National Weather Service.

Flash flooding in Cambridge 4 Gallery 4 Images

Here are the radar estimated rain totals as of 8:15 p.m. The pink, blue and red colors represent an estimated 2-4 inches of rain.

The storms were moving southward as of 8:30 p.m., reaching Anoka County. It's unclear if they will hold together through the immediate Twin Cities metro.