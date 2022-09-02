Skip to main content
Fleeing Old Navy shoplifting suspect goes wrong way on Hwy. 10, carjacks someone

Two people were arrested.

A shoplifting suspect at a Twin Cities Old Navy store crashed into a parked vehicle, fled police the wrong way on Hwy. 10, and then tried to carjack another vehicle when police stopped him.

The incident unfolded Wednesday afternoon in Coon Rapids, with two Retail COPPS (Community Oriented Policing and Problem Solving officers) officers noticing two people running out of the Old Navy store at Riverdale Commons with "bags full of merchandise."

The pair got in a vehicle, which the two officers tried to stop, only for the driver to flee, crashing into a parked car in the process.

The driver fled the area by driving the wrong way on Hwy. 10, with Coon Rapids police eventually able to use a Pursuit Intervention Technique (PIT) to stop the vehicle.

The shoplifting suspect who was a passenger was then arrested, but the suspect driver fled on foot. He then "forcefully removed the occupant of another nearby vehicle and attempted to flee again."

Police were able to stop the suspect and arrest him.

It has since emerged that the driver has 34 warrants in four states, and is being held on multiple felony charges.

