Fleeing suspect crashes, killing innocent driver in Brooklyn Park

One person was killed and another seriously injured when the vehicle they were in was struck by a suspect fleeing police early Sunday morning in Brooklyn Park.

Brooklyn Park Police Department says the incident began around 7:20 a.m. when Osseo Police Department sent an alert about someone fleeing from Osseo into Brooklyn Park at a high rate of speed, having last been seen going south on County Road 81.

A short time later, the fleeing motorist crashed into a vehicle at the intersection of County Road 81 and Brooklyn Boulevard.

The suspect fled the crash on foot, leaving the driver of the other vehicle dead at the scene and the passenger suffering from serious injuries.

Police say the driver was pronounced dead by paramedics, while the passenger was taken to an area hospital. The passenger's current condition is unknown.

The fleeing suspect was arrested after an "observant citizen" called 911 to report the suspect's location, police said. It's unclear what led to the suspect running from Osseo police.

The identities of the suspect and victims have not been announced and an investigation is ongoing.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.