Flooding expected to worsen in MN's Arrowhead region

Communities in Minnesota's arrowhead region are facing disastrous flooding and the worst may be yet to come.

On Thursday, St. Louis County officials said the most serious conditions are in the Rainy Lake Basin, which includes the township communities of Crane Lake and Kabetogama.

According to the National Weather Service, water levels on Namakan Lake and Lake Kabetogama are expected to continue to rise another 11" to 13" through the next week, and may continue to rise after that. Also impacted is the Island Lake area, which has been dealing with "extremely high water levels."

What's more, the situation is so severe that areas could be at risk of flooding throughout the summer in the event of rain.

"This is a long term hazard and water levels will take a long time to decrease throughout the summer," said Joe Moore, NWS meteorologist. "Any additional rain events this summer could cause additional rises on these lakes and rivers."

Approximately 200 properties on Lake Kabetogama are at-risk, including 21 resorts, according to township officials. The scenic community is nestled just south of Voyageurs National Park.

On Tuesday, the St. Louis County Board declared a local state of emergency to help the county recoup financial losses through state and federal public assistance.

It's launched a page on its website that will allow property owners to file damage reports with the County Assessor, which may qualify them for property tax relief.

The floods throughout the region are caused by intense rainfall following the spring snow melt.

The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office has also issued a warning to boaters about floating debris. It adds that many of the typical navigational buoys and markers haven't been placed yet due to the flooding.

"Due to rising levels, water routes that people may have used in the past may not a safe navigational route now, and new hazards are emerging daily" said Jason Lukovsky, Undersheriff.

"We're also asking boaters to be aware of the damage they may cause to shorelines from their boat's wake."

BMTN Note: Weather events in isolation can't always be pinned on climate change, but the broader trend of increasingly severe weather and record-breaking extremes seen in Minnesota and across the globe can be attributed directly to the rapidly warming climate caused by human activity. The IPCC has warned that Earth is "firmly on track toward an unlivable world," and says greenhouse gas emissions must be halved by 2030 in order to limit warming to 1.5C, which would prevent the most catastrophic effects on humankind. You can read more here