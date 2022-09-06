Skip to main content
Florida woman dies in Minnesota ATV accident

The woman was found trapped inside by a group of OHV riders.

Photo by Martin Jaroš on Unsplash

A woman died in an ATV accident in northern Minnesota on Monday.

The 56-year-old from Fort Myers, Florida, died from her injuries at the scene, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies were called to the Emily to Outing B Trail in Beulah Township at about 3:11 p.m.. When they arrived, they learned that a group of off-highway motor vehicle (OHV) riders were on the trail when they found a 2015 Polaris Ranger that was on its side and the woman trapped inside it.

The group was able to free the victim and immediately began lifesaving efforts. Shortly after EMS arrived, the woman was pronounced dead. 

Investigators determined she was traveling alone at the time of the crash.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office will conduct a full autopsy to find the cause of death and identify the victim.

The investigation is active at this time.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

