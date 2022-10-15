Florida woman pleads guilty to $86M scam of elderly, vulnerable in MN

A Florida woman who is one of 60 people charged in a $300 million nationwide magazine fraud scheme has pleaded guilty to her role, accepting responsibility from defrauding thousands of Americans of $86 million of the total.

Rhonda Jean Moulder, 62, of Cape Coral, was among those involved in a scheme that targeted 150,000 elderly and vulnerable people across the country, including in Minnesota.

In total, 60 people have been charged for their involvement in the scam across 14 states – including Minnesotans – with Rhonda Moulder working as a manager for Florida-based companies involved in fraudulent magazine sales between 2001 and 2020.

According to U.S. Attorney for Minnesota, Moulder managed the telemarketing call centers for her magazine companies named Gulf Coast Readers Inc., ARCO Media Inc., KMK Magazines Inc., and Leisure Time Resources Inc., and "oversaw the fraud on a day-to-day business."

Per her guilty plea, Moulder "operated under the direction" of her brother Anthony Moulder, 61, of Fort Myers, who had "ultimate control over the companies" and has also been charged.

Per the scheme, the telemarketing centers would use "deceptive sales scripts" designed to induce vulnerable victims, "through a series of lies and misrepresentations," into marking large and repeat payments to the companies.

She pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and will be sentenced at a later date.