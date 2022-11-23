Skip to main content
Flu surge worsens in schools ahead of Thanksgiving holiday

Flu surge worsens in schools ahead of Thanksgiving holiday

Earlier this week, Minnesota hospital leaders said the number of sick children is creating a capacity crisis for the health system.

Children's Minnesota in St. Paul, Minn. Photo by Christine Schuster | Bring Me The News.

Earlier this week, Minnesota hospital leaders said the number of sick children is creating a capacity crisis for the health system.

Respiratory illnesses in Minnesota schools continued to soar last week, with the latest state health data showing the highest number of school outbreaks reported in years.

The Minnesota Department of Health recorded 240 new outbreaks of influenza-like illness in schools the week ending Saturday, Nov. 19. A bad flu season in 2019 peaked at about 170 school outbreaks in late December.

Minnesota Department of Health Weekly Influenza & Respiratory Activity Report for Week Ending Nov. 19, 2022 | WEEK 46. 

Minnesota Department of Health Weekly Influenza & Respiratory Activity Report for Week Ending Nov. 19, 2022 | WEEK 46. 

At a press conference this week, Minnesota doctors and hospital leaders said the timing of this year's surge in RSV and influenza is unprecedented. 

Rather than beginning a typical surge in mid-December, RSV and other viruses have slammed Minnesota hospitals since September. There's also been an unusually high number of children becoming severely ill and requiring hospitalization. 

Read more: 'More sick children than we can manage': Hospital leaders discuss capacity crisis

Minnesota Department of Health Weekly Influenza & Respiratory Activity Report for the Week Ending Nov. 19, 2022 | WEEK 46. 

Minnesota Department of Health Weekly Influenza & Respiratory Activity Report for the Week Ending Nov. 19, 2022 | WEEK 46. 

While hospitals across the state are reporting significant capacity challenges, the latest MDH report did show hospitalizations tick downward. There were 275 influenza hospitalizations in the week ending Nov. 19, compared to 241 hospitalizations in the prior week.

However, experts are warning the surge may worsen after holiday gatherings and travel and are urging anyone with symptoms — however mild — to stay home. 

Next Up

image
MN News

Flu surge worsens in schools ahead of Thanksgiving holiday

Earlier this week, Minnesota hospital leaders said the number of sick children is creating a capacity crisis for the health system.

Screen Shot 2022-11-23 at 5.01.34 PM
MN News

Police: 'Cold-blooded killer' at-large in Bloomington restaurant shooting

The investigation at the scene is ongoing.

image
MN News

Bloomington police investigating shooting; public asked to avoid area

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

image
Outdoors

Minnesota State Park admission is free on Friday

The tradition began in 2015.

image
MN Property

Gallery: Modernist home on Duluth's observation hill listed for nearly $1.6M

The private hillside home offers sweeping views of the city.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, Nov. 22

There were more than 500 people hospitalized with COVID in Minnesota on Nov. 22.

Screen Shot 2022-11-23 at 11.09.54 AM
MN News

MPD arrests 7 while executing high-risk search warrant

Narcotics were recovered at the scene, according to MPD.

Screen Shot 2022-11-23 at 10.25.52 AM
MN News

Robbinsdale district apologizes after 3 alleged gun-related incidents

The separate incidents were reported at Sandburg Middle School and Robbinsdale Middle School.

Screen Shot 2022-11-23 at 10.43.41 AM
TV, Movies and The Arts

KSTP's Chris Egert immediately recognizes his on-air blooper

Frank Vascellaro is still the 2022 blooper of the year frontrunner.

IE2018_LPHERO_GROUP_LAPTOP
Sponsored Story

FREE Internet: The Best Ways to Use the Federal Affordable Connectivity Program Benefit

The ACP program is making high-speed internet free to qualified individuals in Minnesota

keith ellison
MN News

Ellison seeks public feedback on Fairview-Sanford merger

The two healthcare companies announced their plans to merge earlier this month.

police tape
MN News

Man shot by deputy in Red Wing expected to survive; no video

The altercation was not captured by body-worn or squad video cameras.

Related

kid hospital doctor
MN Health

Latest data: Minnesota's flu, RSV hospitalizations surge

Respiratory illnesses are continuing to surge in Minnesota, earlier than expected.

Screen Shot 2022-11-17 at 1.50.19 PM
MN Health

Another big spike in hospitalizations as Minnesota's flu season worsens

There was another jump in hospitalizations, per the latest MDH figures.

unsplash - visitor patient doctor hospital emergency - crop
MN News

MN records first flu deaths of the 2021-22 season

Health officials are bracing for a potentially challenging influenza season.

unsplash - visitor patient doctor hospital emergency - crop
MN News

Minnesota reports 1st child flu death of the winter

It's the first pediatric influenza death since the 2019-20 season.

image
MN Health

Only a handful of pediatric ICU beds available in Minnesota amid virus surge

Emergency rooms and hospitals are under major strain as COVID-19, the flu and RSV collide.

Fever thermometer flu coronavirus
MN Health

Spike in flu outbreaks, hospitalizations continues in Minnesota

Flu season has arrived earlier than usual.

kid hospital doctor
MN Health

RSV surge strains Twin Cities hospitals

The respiratory virus is surging at unusually high levels across the nation.

MN News

Minnesota school closes due to significant flu outbreak

At least 20 percent of their student population is sick.