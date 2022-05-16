Skip to main content
For 2nd time, Minnesota farm devastated by deadly fire

Around 1,000 goats and a litter of puppies were killed when a barn caught fire on Friday.

Cornerstone Farm, Facebook

Around 1,000 goats and a litter of puppies were killed when a barn caught fire on Friday.

For the second time in a little more than two years, a Minnesota farm has been devastated by a deadly fire. An estimated 1,000 goats and a litter of puppies were killed and multiple facilities burned down the barn in western Minnesota caught fire Friday. 

According to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office, emergency crews were called to the site of Cornerstone Farm in rural Henning, which specializes in organic and non-GMO foods. The caller reported that a barn had caught fire with livestock inside.

The goat barn, housing around 1,000 goats and a litter of puppies, was fully engulfed in flames by the time the Henning Fire Department arrived. All of the animals inside were killed in the blaze. 

On Christmas Even 2020, the same farm suffered through a horrific fire (pictured at the top of the story) in which an estimated 1,000 goats, 15 peacocks and a family dog died. 

The latest fire took the barn, a loafing shed and a milking parlor, in addition to the livestock. 

Officials from Otter Tail County are currently investigating the cause of the fire.

Fire crews from Henning, Deer Creek, Ottertail, Vining and Wadena assisted at the scene. 

