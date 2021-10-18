Duluth will declare its first ever snow emergency this winter

This might seem unbelievable for a city that gets an average of 86 inches of snowfall every winter, but Duluth has never declared an official snow emergency.

Yes, that is correct. Nary a snow emergency in the city's official 165-year, post-European settlement history.

Barring a climate catastrophe, that will change this winter.

Duluth installed more than 2,200 snow emergency signs over the summer the city said, which will allow staff to establish emergency routes and — you guessed it — declare a snow emergency.

"The City of Duluth is poised to declare its first-ever snow emergency this winter," the city said in a news release.

To held prepare for the change, Mayor Emily Larson is holding a one-hour, virtual community session at 6 p.m. Tuesday titled "City Hall in the City: Let’s Talk about Snow." It will be streamed live on the Duluth Facebook page.

Staff members from numerous city departments, including parking and the Human Rights Office, will also be there to tell residents "what they need to know about what to do when a snow emergency has been declared."

Duluth hasn't gone unplowed. The city has well-established street parking rules residents and visitors are expected to follow. During the winter months, these rules help ensure the streets have a chance to become fully cleared.

The city will use the NorthlandAlert system as one of the methods with which to notify residents of snow emergencies. FOX 21 earlier this year said when one is declared, vehicles will have to be off those snow emergency routes by 4 p.m.