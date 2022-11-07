School staffer fired after allegedly sharing inappropriate photos with students

A former staff member at a Forest Lake school has been fired after she was accused of sharing inappropriate photos with students.

The staff member no longer works for the school district, according to a letter sent out by Forest Lake Area High School Principal Jim Caldwell. An investigation by the school led to an arrest on Thursday.

It's unclear what was depicted in the images, but Caldwell's letter says the pictures had been seen by a "large amount of the student body" at the high school as of Nov. 3.

"We have learned this morning that the photos involved appear to have been recently shared more broadly throughout the high school, making this issue a larger concern for the general student body and their families," a letter to parents said.

"We are asking families to please talk with your students about whether or not these images have been shared with them. Our school code of conduct specifically prohibits sharing this type of inappropriate image."

Students who see the photos "should delete them and refrain from sharing," Caldwell said in the letter.

The arrested woman faces pending charges of soliciting a child or believed to be a child through electronic communication to engage in sexual conduct. The person was brought into the Washington County Jail Thursday before being released later the same afternoon.

Capt. Greg Weiss with the Forest Lake Police Department told Bring Me The News the case is under review as of Monday.

The letter can be seen below.