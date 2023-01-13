Former care assistant pleads guilty to sexual assault of 11-year-old in Sartell

A Sauk Rapids man has pleaded guilty to sexually abusing an 11-year-old girl at a Sartell home in which he working at as a personal care assistant.

Cole Kenneth Van Halbeck, 27, sexually assaulted the girl several times over a two-month period in 2016 as he worked in her home to provide care for her brother.

The girl told police she was 11 and Van Halbeck was 21 at the time, according to the charges.

According to the criminal complaint, employment records confirmed that Van Halbeck started working at the home in February 2016. The victim's mother stated he worked there at least through April.

The victim told police "on more than one occasion" the assaults involved digital penetration.

Van Halbeck pleaded guilty to one count of 2nd-degree criminal sexual conduct on Wednesday. A charge of 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct is expected to be dismissed as part of the plea deal.

Van Halbeck will also undergo a psychosexual evaluation before he's sentenced on May 1.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.