Skip to main content
Former care assistant pleads guilty to sexual assault of 11-year-old in Sartell

Former care assistant pleads guilty to sexual assault of 11-year-old in Sartell

The man was working as the victim's brother's personal care assistant in 2016.

Courtesy of the Stearns County Jail

The man was working as the victim's brother's personal care assistant in 2016.

A Sauk Rapids man has pleaded guilty to sexually abusing an 11-year-old girl at a Sartell home in which he working at as a personal care assistant.

Cole Kenneth Van Halbeck, 27, sexually assaulted the girl several times over a two-month period in 2016 as he worked in her home to provide care for her brother.

The girl told police she was 11 and Van Halbeck was 21 at the time, according to the charges.

According to the criminal complaint, employment records confirmed that Van Halbeck started working at the home in February 2016. The victim's mother stated he worked there at least through April.

The victim told police "on more than one occasion" the assaults involved digital penetration.

Van Halbeck pleaded guilty to one count of 2nd-degree criminal sexual conduct on Wednesday. A charge of 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct is expected to be dismissed as part of the plea deal. 

Van Halbeck will also undergo a psychosexual evaluation before he's sentenced on May 1.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

Next Up

VanHalbeckMugSCJ
MN News

Former care assistant pleads guilty to sexual assault of 11-year-old in Sartell

The man was working as the victim's brother's personal care assistant in 2016.

Screen Shot 2019-07-18 at 9.10.30 AM
MN News

Lawsuit: Minneapolis woman says 2 MPD officers caused brain injury

The incident happened during the protests for Winston Smith in 2021.

Hazmat
MN News

Hazmat response to apartment building after worker reported dizziness, nausea

The building was cleared, with no hazardous materials found.

snow
MN Weather

Rain to snow Monday; where will bigger winter storm track next week?

Monday looks wet in the form of rain. Will the bigger system track too far south to impact Minnesota?

Screen Shot 2023-01-12 at 12.27.01 PM
MN News

Suspects charged in Duluth home invasion, stabbing that injured 3 strangers

The suspects were arrested after their vehicle became stuck in a snowbank.

unnamed
MN Property

Developer for Hamm's Brewery revamp in St. Paul officially approved

JB Vang Partners Inc. has proposed housing, commercial space and more for the area.

Ghosts S2 Ep1
TV, Movies and The Arts

Are people from Duluth two-faced? This CBS comedy thinks so

A couple from Duluth are featured on the season two premiere of the CBS show "Ghosts."

Arezzo Ristorante
MN Food & Drink

Minneapolis' Arezzo Ristorante closing; says landlord 'refuses to renew lease'

The restaurant has been operating on the Minneapolis/Edina border since 2001.

Screen Shot 2023-01-12 at 5.06.31 PM
MN News

Man found dead in snowbank following hit-and-run

The collision happened Thursday morning in south Minneapolis.

Screen Shot 2023-01-12 at 4.22.20 PM
MN News

FBI investigating second south metro armed bank robbery Thursday

Two robberies happened hours apart in Apple Valley and Lakeville.

Pixabay - police crime tape do not cross stock
MN News

Man dies after being found shot in Minneapolis homeless encampment

A homicide investigation has been launched.

SuspectAppleValleyBankRobbery
MN News

Police: Armed Apple Valley bank robbery suspect at large

The suspect demanded money with a gun at the Huntington Bank off of Cedar Avenue.

Related

Bryan Ellinger
MN News

Former Ren Fest supervisor pleads guilty to sexually assaulting 3 teens

The three victims worked with Bryan Ellinger at the time of the assaults.

Anoka Middle School for Arts
MN News

Former Anoka school teacher pleads guilty to sexually assaulting teen boys

The assaults occurred between 2010-2019, court documents say, when the boys were as young as 14.

u.s. attorney's office
MN News

Man sentenced to over 6 years for sexual assault of 'helpless' victim

Mainza Malambo was convicted for two counts of criminal sexual conduct.

mark kosloski - chisago county jail
MN News

Former volleyball coach charged with sexually assaulting a player

Mark Kosloski was a coach at North Lakes Academy for six years, resigning in February for personal reasons.

MN News

Charges: Teacher, football coach sexually assaulted 15-year-old student

The 32 year old taught at a middle school in Columbia Heights.

hjermstad
MN News

Ex-MN youth basketball coach gets 12 years for sexually assaulting players

Aaron Hjermstad was found guilty of criminal sexual conduct against four children in November.

classroom
MN News

Charges: Woman sexually assaulted former Hermantown student

The assaults happened in the spring of 2019.

police tape
MN News

Charges: Robbinsdale man killed 50-year-old he claims sexually assaulted him

The man charged with murder says he met the victim around bar close in downtown Minneapolis.