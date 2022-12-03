Former chair Jennifer Carnahan sues Minnesota GOP, which is suing her back

Skip to main content
Former chair Jennifer Carnahan sues Minnesota GOP, which sues her back

Carnahan stepped down under a cloud of controversy in August 2021.

Carnahan stepped down under a cloud of controversy in August 2021.

Former Minnesota Republican Party Chair Jennifer Carnahan is suing the party, alleging disparagement by executive board members violated her contract and caused emotional distress and loss of work opportunities. 

Carnahan, who ascended to the position in 2017, stepped down in August of last year amid pressure resulting from the indictment of Anton Lazzaro and a multitude of complaints related to harassment and sexual assault within the party. 

The executive board voted 8-7 to give her a three-month severance package worth $38,000. 

In a statement in the aftermath, Carnahan blamed her ousting on a "mob mentality" that she claimed reflected effort to "defame, tarnish, and attempt to ruin my personal and professional reputation." 

The lawsuit filed Thursday in Hennepin County District Court claims Carnahan decided to step down from her role as Chairwoman due to an "onslaught of false claims." 

The suit has been met with a counterclaim from the party, alleging mismanagement by Carnahan and denying many of her allegations. 

In the counterclaim, the party alleges Carnahan abused her position for her own personal benefit and made efforts to "silence her critics." 

"Plaintiff Jennifer Carnahan grossly mismanaged the Republican Party of Minnesota (“RPM”) by advancing her own interests at the expense of RPM," the counterclaim reads.

"Carnahan’s purported claims in this lawsuit are the direct result of, and are barred by, her own violations of the law. As a result, RPM asserts counterclaims in its own defense and to recover the substantial damages caused by Carnahan’s unlawful act."

