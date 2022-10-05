Former Glencoe fire chief identified as man killed in semi crash

The former fire chief of Glencoe, Minnesota has been identified as the driver killed in a crash west of the Twin Cities earlier this week.

Gary Vogt, 72, died in the crash Monday around 4 a.m. after colliding with a semi-tractor that had tipped into his path.

"It is with extremely heavy hearts that we offer our condolences on the passing of retired Glencoe Fire Chief Gary Vogt," the fire department said on social media.

Vogt worked at the department from 1978-1998, with eight years serving as the fire chief.

"Gary will always be remembered for his kind heart and humorous personality," the post reads.

Many shared their experiences on the Facebook post, speaking highly of Vogt.

"Rip Gary. It is such a huge loss to this community. He did so much for Glencoe. If someone needed a helping hand he was always there first in line it didn't matter if he knew you or not," one comment said.

The Minnesota State Patrol said a collision happened on Hwy. 212 in Glencoe Township when a Peterbilt semi-tractor driver eastbound on Hwy. 212 "entered the median and tipped over in the westbound lanes of traffic."

Vogt was driving a Ford Ranger pickup truck westbound when he crashed into the semi-tractor.

The 53-year-old semi driver from Ellendale was not injured in the crash.