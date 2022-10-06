Former Hennepin County commissioner arrested for DWI

Skip to main content
Former Hennepin County commissioner Mike Opat arrested for DWI

The 61-year-old was being held in Hennepin County Jail as of Thursday morning.

Mike Opat, Hennepin County Commissioner, Facebook

A former Hennepin County commissioner was arrested Wednesday evening for suspected DWI.

Mike Opat, 61, was being held Thursday morning in Hennepin County Jail on three probable cause charges, two for DWI, and one for refusing a breath test.

He was arrested by Dayton Police Department at around 9:40 p.m.

Opat, a Democrat, served as a District 1 Hennepin County commissioner for 28 years, choosing not to run for re-election in 2020. More recently he has worked a chief business development and community relations officer at North Memorial Health.

According to the Dayton police report, Opat was pulled over because he failed to come to a complete stop at a stop sign at 113th Street and Fernbrook Avenue in Dayton.

Charges state that Opat appeared to police to be under the influence of alcohol, and admitted at the scene to having some drinks before driving.

An initial breath test resulted in a reading of 0.093 – above the Minnesota limit of 0.08. He then changed his mind about taking a follow-up test.

