Former hockey player, flight instructor ID'd as pair killed in plane crash

Former high school hockey player, flight instructor ID'd as pair killed in plane crash

Ethan Smith. Picture: Lourdes Boys Hockey, Twitter

A 20-year-old former southeast Minnesota high school hockey player and his flight instructor have been identified as the pair killed in a plane crash near Red Wing this week.

According to Rochester Lourdes Boys Hockey, Ethan Smith, 20, and his flight instructor, 28-year-old John Zeman, died in the crash that happened on Tuesday

The pair are both from Rochester, with the team posted a statement on Twitter following their deaths.

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of Ethan Smith, 20, 2020 Lourdes graduate, friend son, hockey player and so much more," the tweet said.

The plane was heading to the Red Wing Regional Airport when it went down around 1:40 p.m. in a field near Hwy. 35 in Bay City, which is just across the Mississippi River from Red Wing.

The 2012 Glasair Super II SFT aircraft departed from Rochester Airport in southeast Minnesota on a training flight at 12:20 p.m.

The National Traffic Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the crash.

