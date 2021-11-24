Skip to main content
November 24, 2021
Former Lakeville principal dies in Crow Wing County jail
Updated:
Original:

Former Lakeville principal dies in Crow Wing County jail

The 53-year-old was pronounced dead after lifesaving measures were attempted.
Author:

MN DOC

The 53-year-old was pronounced dead after lifesaving measures were attempted.

A former Lakeville school principal died in a northern Minnesota jail at the weekend, authorities have announced.

Crow Wing County Sheriff Scott Goddard confirmed Tuesday that 53-year-old inmate Christopher Endicott died despite lifesaving efforts at the jail in Brainerd on Nov. 20, after being found unresponsive.

Endicott was being held in the jail on a Department of Corrections warrant, with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension called in to investigate his death.

The former principal of Century Middle School in Lakeville, Endicott was sentenced to 8 years and 6 months in prison in 2019, of which 5 years and 9 months were to be spent in custody.

While it's not known why he was wanted on the DOC warrant, court records show he was released from prison on Nov. 2 as part of a DOC Challenge Incarceration Program. This is a voluntary program that comprises training on topics such as substance abuse (if applicable), cognitive skills, restorative justice; physical training; military bearing, drill, and ceremony; work crew; and transition preparation.

Endicott had pleaded guilty in 2019 to crimes including stalking, burglary and identity theft in which he targeted ex-partners, school colleagues and neighbors over a period of years.

Among his stalking victims was an ex-girlfriend, a colleague of his wife's, and even a detective who had been assigned to investigate him for stalking.

The then Apple Valley resident also burglarized a neighbor, as well as one of his renters, and stole the identity of the ex he stalked by opening financial accounts in her name.

Sign up: Subscribe to our BREAKING NEWS newsletters

Next Up

Christopher Endicott
MN News

Former Lakeville principal dies in Crow Wing County jail

The 53-year-old was pronounced dead after lifesaving measures were attempted.

Screen Shot 2021-11-24 at 8.09.14 AM
MN Food & Drink

Hope Breakfast Bar's second Twin Cities location to open Sunday

The St. Paul eatery is opening in St. Louis Park.

Ambulance Hennepin Healthcare
MN News

Pedestrian trying to cross road dies after being hit by semi-truck driver

The collision happened in Fridley Tuesday evening.

Single-Vehicle Crash Stearns Co 11.23.21
MN News

Driver seriously injured after swerving to avoid deer, crashing in ditch

His pickup rolled multiple times, authorities said.

2021_0930_Practices_0036
MN Vikings

Vikings place Dalvin Tomlinson on COVID-19/reserve list

The defensive line takes another blow ahead of Sunday's game with the 49ers.

fire sprinkler
MN News

20+ people displaced after sprinkler issue floods apartments, collapses ceiling

Thirteen units sustained water damage.

frattallones ace hardware - edkohler Flickr
MN Business

Frattallone's Ace Hardware, a Twin Cities staple, sold to Tennessee group

The well-known brand will no longer be Minnesota-owned.

Tattersall_Distilling_River_Falls_0001
MN Food & Drink

Photos: Tattersall Distillery's new 'destination distillery' in WI

The Minneapolis-based craft spirits manufacturer announced an opening date for its new space.

best buy
MN Business

Best Buy considering added security to counter organized retail crime

CEO Corie Barry addressed the issue during a Q3 earnings call.

Zimmer and Rodgers
MN Vikings

Rodgers explains battle against Zimmer's 'really f****** good pressure'

Zimmer was complimentary of his border rival coach.

FINNEGANS Caribou image
MN Food & Drink

FINNEGANS, Caribou Coffee team up for charitable MN brew

The Dead Irish Poet stout is now available at liquor stores and bars.

Jiecong Cao
MN News

Man charged in sex trafficking bust at Roseville hotel

He has been charged with the promoting of prostitution.

Related

MN News

Man dies while in custody at Crow Wing County jail

He had been arrested on an outstanding warrant.

MN News

Ex-Lakeville principal gets more than 8 years for numerous crimes

Stalking and burglary were among the charges he admitted.

MN News

18-year-old inmate dies after being found unresponsive in jail cell

The 18-year-old attended high school in New York Mills.

MN News

More charges filed against ex-Lakeville principal, including 2 counts of stalking

The 50 year old faces a litany of allegations.

Hennepin County Jail
MN News

Inmate at Hennepin County Jail dies in 'apparent suicide'

He died on Thursday, almost a week after being found unresponsive.

Screen Shot 2021-04-16 at 10.06.46 AM
MN News

Deputy dies suddenly while on duty at Olmsted County Jail

The deputy had worked for the county since 1995.

MN News

Inmate dies after collapsing at St. Louis County Jail

Attempts to revive him were unsuccessful.

MN News

Charges: Lakeville principal stalked detective investigating him for stalking others

The Century Middle School principal also caused a detective to fear for their family.