Former Lakeville principal dies in Crow Wing County jail

A former Lakeville school principal died in a northern Minnesota jail at the weekend, authorities have announced.

Crow Wing County Sheriff Scott Goddard confirmed Tuesday that 53-year-old inmate Christopher Endicott died despite lifesaving efforts at the jail in Brainerd on Nov. 20, after being found unresponsive.

Endicott was being held in the jail on a Department of Corrections warrant, with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension called in to investigate his death.

The former principal of Century Middle School in Lakeville, Endicott was sentenced to 8 years and 6 months in prison in 2019, of which 5 years and 9 months were to be spent in custody.

While it's not known why he was wanted on the DOC warrant, court records show he was released from prison on Nov. 2 as part of a DOC Challenge Incarceration Program. This is a voluntary program that comprises training on topics such as substance abuse (if applicable), cognitive skills, restorative justice; physical training; military bearing, drill, and ceremony; work crew; and transition preparation.

Endicott had pleaded guilty in 2019 to crimes including stalking, burglary and identity theft in which he targeted ex-partners, school colleagues and neighbors over a period of years.

Among his stalking victims was an ex-girlfriend, a colleague of his wife's, and even a detective who had been assigned to investigate him for stalking.

The then Apple Valley resident also burglarized a neighbor, as well as one of his renters, and stole the identity of the ex he stalked by opening financial accounts in her name.

