October 6, 2021
Publish date:

Former Mayor Betsy Hodges accuses Frey of falsely claiming she supports 'strong mayor' amendment

"Please know that if you have been told this, it is a lie: I have no position on the amendment," Hodges tweeted.
Author:
and
hodges-tweet-frey-1-RESIZE

Jacob Frey is again facing allegations of misstating the policy position of a prominent political figure — this time that of his predecessor, former Minneapolis mayor Betsy Hodges.

Hodges on Monday published a brief Twitter thread, in which she said Mayor Frey "is representing, at least privately" that they share the same view on one of the City Charter amendment questions Minneapolis voters will see on their ballot this year. Specifically, "City Question 1," which if it passes would change how the city's government is structured.

Frey is in favor of this "strong mayor" ballot amendment, his campaign said. According to Hodges, the mayor has been falsely suggesting to some people that she agrees with his stance. 

"Please know that if you have been told this, it is a lie: I have no position on the amendment," Hodges, who lost her reelection bid to Frey in 2017, said in her Oct. 4 tweet. She followed it up with a reminder that the current city charter gives the mayor full control over the Minneapolis Police Department.

A spokesperson for Frey's campaign told Bring Me The News the mayor can recall one conversation where both Hodges and proposed charter amendments were discussed, noting it was between Frey and a mutual acquaintance. 

"In that conversation, Mayor Frey referred to the former mayor’s past position on shared council control of the police department — not the governance structure considered in Question 1," the spokesperson said.

Hodges, when asked for her reaction to the comment from Frey's camp, told Bring Me The News she stands by what she previously said, and continued:

"I will add that I have not taken a public stance on *any* of the amendments on the ballot in Minneapolis this fall. I have had no communication with Mayor Frey about any of them. The mayor can avoid this problem in the future if he keeps my name out of his mouth entirely."

(Note: For more information about City Question 1, see these great rundowns by MinnPost, MPR and Sahan Journal.)

This is the second time in the past month a prominent Minnesota political figure has accused Frey or his campaign of an inaccurate portrayal.

Follow Bring Me The News on Twitter for the latest breaking news

U.S. Sen. Tina Smith, on Sept. 9, said on Twitter the mayor's campaign sent out a newsletter "that incorrectly stated my position on the public safety charter amendment." The referenced "Frey Five" newsletter listed Smith as one of the "leaders" that had voiced their opposition to City Question 2, which would replace MPD with a Department of Public Safety.

"I am still considering whether it would move us closer to a city where everyone feels safe, like I think a lot of people are doing," Smith's tweet said. The Frey campaign issued a correction afterward, with a spokesperson saying it was an error "based on an incorrect media report."

Hodges quote-tweeted the senator's post as a conclusion to her own Oct. 4 thread.

Also facing scrutiny is a new TV ad from the Frey campaign, during which on-screen quotes attributed to news outlets are actually just the mayor's own words (h/t Tony Webster).

Next Up

hodges-tweet-frey-1-SQUARE CROP
MN News

Hodges accuses Frey of falsely claiming she supports 'strong mayor' amendment

"Please know that if you have been told this, it is a lie: I have no position on the amendment," the former mayor tweeted.

Dalvin Cook
MN Vikings

Dalvin Cook playing through pain, Anthony Barr ready to return

The 0-4 Lions comes to town Sunday.

patriotickenny tiktok screengrab
Minnesota Life

Viral Minnesota TikTok star now raising money to help his fellow veterans

The 79-year-old, surprised with his own scooter last month, is paying it forward.

covid saliva test
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota expanding COVID-19 testing capacity as demand rises

The demand for testing was up 10% last week compared to the week prior.

Mapleton
MN News

Racism allegations grab headlines in small town Minnesota

An in-school incident led to more disputes at a football game and a subsequent protest.

split rock lighthouse, gma
Travel

'Good Morning America' highlights MN with visit to Split Rock Lighthouse

The morning show's "Rise and Shine" tour stopped in Minnesota on Wednesday.

stetson body camera footage
MN News

Video shows officers talking about 'hunting' protesters during George Floyd unrest

Officers were using less-lethal rounds on protesters five days after Floyd was killed.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Wednesday, October 6

40 deaths are included in today's report.

Community Commons MOA - 6
MN Shopping

9 new retailers moving in to Mall of America's Community Commons

The local vendors get to operate rent-free at the megamall for the first few months.

cemetery vandalism
MN News

Vandalism at Muslim cemetery being investigated as possible bias crime

CAIR MN says the incident in rural Dakota County is "attempted arson."

Kirk Cousins
MN Vikings

If the Vikings keep losing, should they trade Cousins before the deadline?

The trade deadline is Nov. 2, giving the Vikings three games to get back on track.

Bloomington Wentworth scene - 2021-09-27 - J Nelson 2
MN News

Woman found dead in Bloomington dumpster is identified

Her boyfriend has been charged in her death.

Related

Jacob Frey
MN News

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey confirms run for reelection

He has faced criticism over the city's response to George Floyd's death.

Jacob Frey
MN News

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey planning to run for reelection

Frey said in a radio interview that 2020 has been a "horrible" year.

MN News

Grading Minneapolis Mayor Betsy Hodges' first year

Screen Shot 2020-08-26 at 9.41.40 PM
MN News

Mayor Frey implements immediate curfew in Minneapolis, requests National Guard

It comes amid misinformation about a suicide led to property damage and looting downtown.

Jacob Frey
MN News

Policy intern to Mayor Jacob Frey charged with gun, drug offenses

The 28-year-old had been offered a job by the mayor after his previous release from prison.

Screen Shot 2019-08-15 at 1.19.47 PM
MN News

Mayor Frey proposes to scrap cash bail for low-level crimes

He's proposing an alternative plan to get defendants to court.

MN News

Report: A bunch of campaign staffers have quit on Mayor Betsy Hodges

The news comes just a few weeks before Election Day.

MN News

Hodges sworn in as mayor, makes pledge to Minneapolis children