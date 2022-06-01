Former middle school worker charged with child sextortion

Skip to main content
Former middle school special education worker charged in child sextortion case

If convicted, 24-year-old Glen Robert Anderson, from Coon Rapids, faces a minimum of 15 years in prison.

A Coon Rapids man has been charged in a child sextortion case that targeted minors through social media and an online gaming forum. 

Glen Robert Anderson, 24, has been charged with two counts of production of child pornography, one count of enticement of a minor and one count of interstate communications with intent to extort. If he's convicted, Anderson faces a minimum prison sentence of 15 years.

According to court documents, Anderson previously worked as a middle school paraprofessional in special education. He reportedly used multiple internet applications and social media accounts for email, file sharing and chatting with minors, including the use of Grindr and Snapchat.

In addition, Anderson also owned an online gaming forum. 

For those wanting to participate in the forum, users were required to submit an application, which included the age of the user. Anderson was aware many of the users were minors, authorities say. 

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, between April 1, 2016 and August 20, 2021, Anderson used his position as the forum administrator to groom minors to produce child pornography and engage in sexual activity with him. Some of that was done by providing minors with "in-game perks, privileges and gifts."

One example includes Anderson coercing a 13-year-old to engage in sexually explicit acts for the purpose of producing images and videos. Anderson then later threatened the victim that he would release the sexually explicit images if the victim did not respond to his demands.

The Star Tribune reports that Anderson was employed by Anoka-Hennepin School between May 2019 and March 2021.

