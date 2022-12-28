Former Minneapolis police officer charged in beating of Jaleel Stallings

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison on Wednesday charged a 34-year-old former Minneapolis police officer in connection with the severe beating of Jaleel Stallings in May of 2020.

Justin H. Stetson, of Nowthen, is charged in Hennepin County District Court with one felony count of third-degree assault in connection with the incident, which occurred during the unrest following the murder of George Floyd.

After the beating, police arrested Stallings and he was charged with eight felonies, including attempted murder, before being acquitted by a jury on all charges after evidence presented at the trial directly contradicted allegations laid out in the criminal complaint.

An investigative report by the Minnesota Reformer in September of last year drew wider attention to the case and, earlier this month, retiring Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman – whose office prosecuted Stallings – told FOX 9 police "lied" about what happened that night.

The City of Minneapolis agreed to pay $1.5 million to Stallings earlier this year.

Stetson, who is no longer a licensed police officer in Minnesota, is accused of repeatedly striking Stallings over a period of nearly 30 seconds although Stallings "had already surrendered, was lying prone on the ground, posed no imminent threat, and did not resist Stetson's use of force," the AG's Office stated Wednesday.

According to the complaint, an expert review of the case concluded that Stetson’s use of force was “unreasonable, excessive, and contrary to generally accepted police practice.”

In the incident, Stallings suffered a fracture of the facial bone that surrounds and protects the eye.