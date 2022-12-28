Skip to main content
Former Minneapolis police officer charged in beating of Jaleel Stallings

Former Minneapolis police officer charged in beating of Jaleel Stallings

A former Minneapolis police officer faces a felony charge related to the incident.

Surveillance video released by Jaleel Stallings' attorney

A former Minneapolis police officer faces a felony charge related to the incident.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison on Wednesday charged a 34-year-old former Minneapolis police officer in connection with the severe beating of Jaleel Stallings in May of 2020. 

Justin H. Stetson, of Nowthen, is charged in Hennepin County District Court with one felony count of third-degree assault in connection with the incident, which occurred during the unrest following the murder of George Floyd. 

After the beating, police arrested Stallings and he was charged with eight felonies, including attempted murder, before being acquitted by a jury on all charges after evidence presented at the trial directly contradicted allegations laid out in the criminal complaint.

An investigative report by the Minnesota Reformer in September of last year drew wider attention to the case and, earlier this month, retiring Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman – whose office prosecuted Stallings – told FOX 9 police "lied" about what happened that night.

The City of Minneapolis agreed to pay $1.5 million to Stallings earlier this year. 

Stetson, who is no longer a licensed police officer in Minnesota, is accused of repeatedly striking Stallings over a period of nearly 30 seconds although Stallings "had already surrendered, was lying prone on the ground, posed no imminent threat, and did not resist Stetson's use of force," the AG's Office stated Wednesday. 

According to the complaint, an expert review of the case concluded that Stetson’s use of force was “unreasonable, excessive, and contrary to generally accepted police practice.”

In the incident, Stallings suffered a fracture of the facial bone that surrounds and protects the eye. 

Next Up

Stallings surveillance footage - screengrab - crop
MN News

Former Minneapolis police officer charged in beating of Jaleel Stallings

A former Minneapolis police officer faces a felony charge related to the incident.

COVID-19 vaccine testing Mall of America
MN Coronavirus

COVID-19 vaccination site at Mall of America to close Friday

More than a quarter of a million vaccinations have been given at the site.

Screenshot of the incident showing a teacher throw a hockey stick at a second-grade student at a Sherburne County school.
MN News

Former MN teacher pleads guilty after throwing hockey stick at student

Kimberly Neubauer threw a hockey stick that knocked some of a second-grade student's teeth out.

320639528_3549010575382492_9213520312102488192_n
MN Lifestyle

Gallery: St. Paul to present Hmong Plaza designs at open house event

The China Garden is located within Phalen Regional Park.

image
MN News

Sheriff: Man found dead near Elko New Market might've crashed stolen car, froze

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and multiple other agencies responded to the scene.

baby
MN Lifestyle

M Health Fairview: Charlotte, Theodore top baby names in 2022

Know anyone who contributed to this list?

Watertown
MN News

Man found dead in small town west of Twin Cities

The 42-year-old man has been identified.

George Musser
MN News

Sheriff: George Musser died of cold weather exposure

The 20-year-old left a bar on foot Dec. 24, according to police. His body was found on Christmas Day.

FLickr - minneapolis police - Tony Webster - Feb 2020 - crop
MN News

Baby hospitalized after being found in stolen vehicle in Minneapolis

Police said the baby was treated for hypothermia.

flickr - gov tim walz - mn senate dfl
MN News

Walz proposes fraud detection plan in response to Feeding Our Future scheme

Minnesota saw the largest known pandemic fraud case in the nation.

Screen Shot 2022-12-28 at 9.14.16 AM
MN News

Effort to help family after Christmas Eve fire destroys their home

A GoFundMe was started to raise money for the family.

Melvin Carter
MN News

St. Paul considers 1% sales tax increase to fund roads, parks improvements

The City Council will consider the proposal on Jan. 4.

Related

Stallings surveillance footage - screengrab - crop
MN News

New video, body cam footage shows police beating prone Jaleel Stallings

Stallings' attorney, Eric Rice, made the video public Monday.

Stallings surveillance footage - screengrab - crop
MN News

City of Minneapolis, Jaleel Stallings reach $1.5M settlement

Although a settlement was made, the city will not admit fault or take any responsibility for the incident as part of the agreement with Stallings.

wright county Sheriff Sean Deringer
MN News

Minnesota sheriff bashes MPD, 'disgusted' by officers' actions

The sheriff said he will no longer defend the Minneapolis Police Department.

Flickr - Minneapolis police squad - Chad Davis
MN News

Actions of Minneapolis police officers revealed during court case spark outrage

It follows the acquittal of Jaleel Stallings for shooting at what turned out to be SWAT officers during the George Floyd unrest.

FLickr - crime scene tape do not crozz
MN News

Suspect in Good Samaritan shooting charged with murder

The incident unfolded at a busy Minneapolis intersection the morning of Nov. 12.

stetson body camera footage
MN News

Video shows officers talking about 'hunting' protesters during George Floyd unrest

Officers were using less-lethal rounds on protesters five days after Floyd was killed.

minneapolis police
MN News

2 men charged with assaulting officers during tense weekend

According to the charges, one hit an officer with a stick, the other used mace.

image
MN News

Teens arrested after purse-snatching spree in Edina, Minneapolis

The three boys each face felony charges.