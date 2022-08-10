Skip to main content
Former Minnesota Olympic runner accused of driving drunk in Eden Prairie crash

Former Minnesota Olympic runner accused of driving drunk in Eden Prairie crash

Police said the man's blood alcohol level was three times the legal limit.

Edward Kimmel, Flickr

Police said the man's blood alcohol level was three times the legal limit.

A Minnesota running great is suspected of driving drunk after he was involved in a crash in Eden Prairie on Monday.

Garry Bjorklund, 71, of Fort Collins, Colorado, was reportedly three times the legal limit when police tested his blood alcohol level, according to a search warrant affidavit.

Bjorklund was involved in a crash Monday night after he was allegedly driving on the wrong side of the road.

According to court records, the crash happened just after 6 p.m. by the Green Acres Event Center on Pioneer Trail. Police learned that Bjorklund was driving westbound in the eastbound lane and crashed into another vehicle.

Bjorklund received a misdemeanor-level ticket for fourth-degree DWI in the incident. The search warrant did not say whether anyone was injured in the crash.

Police said when they approached Bjorklund's SUV, he was unable to stand, falling to the ground. An officer also suspected that Bjorklund had urinated himself. 

"Bjorklund attempted to get up himself but was unable to stand without assistance," the search warrant affidavit reads.

The officer also noted a "strong odor of a consumed alcoholic beverage" on Bjorklund. After a blood alcohol test was done, a reading of .260 was the result – more than three times the legal limit. The officer also tried to get Bjorklund to do some other field sobriety tests, but Bjorklund instead lay on the grass nearby and said repeatedly he was not drunk.

He was taken to Fairview Southdale by Hennepin County medics, where police took a blood sample for further evaluation.

A spokesperson with the police department tells Bring Me The News that no one was injured in the crash. Bjorklund also has not yet been officially charged, however, the spokesperson said that should be happening "soon."

Duluth-born Bjorklund won the inaugural Grandma's Marathon in 1977 and again in 1980, according to the event's website. A half marathon created in 1991 is now named after him.

He's also in the M Club Hall of Fame at the University of Minnesota. A five-time All-American for the Gophers, he was the 1971 NCAA national champion in the six-mile run. Bjorklund also competed in the 10,000 meters at the 1976 Olympics in Montreal.

The former runner also attended Proctor High School, where he is also a member of its Hall of Fame.

Next Up

Hockeyland1
TV, Movies and The Arts

'Hockeyland' documentary debuting in Minnesota movie theaters

The documentary has received great reviews at numerous film festivals.

Flickr - police lights squad siren - Edward Kimmel
MN News

Former Minnesota Olympic runner accused of driving drunk in Eden Prairie crash

Police said the man's blood alcohol level was three times the legal limit.

ATV
MN News

Man, 79, killed in ATV rollover near Faribault

The man was declared dead at the scene.

minneapolis police
MN News

Woman fighting for her life after shooting in Minneapolis

The woman was shot only about a half-hour after a 14-year-old suffered critical injuries in an apparent accidental discharge.

prior lake high school
MN News

Two students face discipline over racist messages at Prior Lake High School

Families and students were largely uncooperative with the investigation.

Sharon and Herb Vasser
MN News

Cause of Hopkins house explosion that killed couple revealed

Sharon and Herb Vassar were killed in the explosion. Herb built the home back in 1962.

Arrows on target
MN News

Charges: Minnesota camp counselor fired arrows at kids, injuring boy

An 8-year-old boy was shot in the arm with an arrow.

North Shore Mayor Chris Swanson.
MN News

Two Harbors votes overwhelmingly to recall Mayor Chris Swanson

The mayor had been scrutinized for several things leading up to the vote Tuesday.

Screen Shot 2022-08-10 at 8.43.50 AM
MN News

Suspected gunman at large after homicide near Albert Lea

The 32-year-old suspect was last seen in a 2004 white Ford F-150 with Minnesota license number EUZ-057.

Ettinger and Finstad
MN News

Brad Finstad (R) edges out Jeff Ettinger (D) in CD-1 special election

Finstad will serve out the remaining months of the late Jim Hagedorn's term, before facing Ettinger again in November.

Gov. Tim Walz and Scott Jensen.
MN News

Minnesota primary 2022: Results from MN's statewide, congressional races

Minnesotans have voted and set the stage for the November elections.

Screen Shot 2022-08-09 at 10.08.19 PM
MN News

Former public defender on top in Hennepin County Attorney primary race

A wide field of candidates has narrowed.

Related

driving unsplash - crop
MN News

Hastings man charged for driving drunk with 2-year-old in vehicle

Matthew Quade's BAC was almost five times over the legal limit when police pulled him over last week.

US-169 BUS, Shakopee, Minnesota - June 2019 (1)
MN News

Eden Prairie 19-year-old killed in crash near Valleyfair is ID'd

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in this crash, involving a 26-year-old driver from Hopkins.

city of elysian
MN News

Charges: Southern Minnesota mayor was drunk, drove 97 mph

His blood-alcohol content was more than double the legal limit, charges note.

unsplash police lights squad partial crop
MN News

Charges: Woman was drunk and going 124 mph before fatal crash

Her BAC was more than twice the legal limit.

Jesse Hooper
MN News

Charges filed after drunk ATV driver crashes, killing 12-year-old boy

Austin Mehlhoff Copsey, 37, has been charged with criminal vehicular homicide.

MN News

Minister gets prison for drunk-driving crash that killed 911 dispatcher

He's been sentenced to 48 months.

Drivers sdie truck
MN News

Police: Suspected drunk driver's fiery crash shears off half of pickup

Authorities stated the rear of the truck "almost was completely sheared off."

Daniel Santulli
MN News

Ex-frat members convicted in hazing incident that left Eden Prairie teen paralyzed

The incident left Daniel Santulli without the ability to see, hear and walk.