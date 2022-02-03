Ex-MN youth basketball coach gets 12 years for sexually assaulting players

Skip to main content

Former MN youth basketball coach sentencing to 12 years for sexually assaulting players

Aaron Hjermstad was found guilty of criminal sexual conduct against four children in November.
hjermstad

A former Minnesota youth basketball coach has been sentenced to 12 years in prison after he was convicted in four separate criminal sexual conduct cases.

Aaron Hjermstad, 42, of Brooklyn Center, was found guilty in November of sexually abusing four elementary children he coached between 2015 and 2020. He worked at the Mastery School and volunteered at the Hospitality House Youth Development in Minneapolis, and also coached basketball at Best Academy.

Hjermstad was found guilty of one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, one count of fifth-degree criminal sexual conduct and two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct.

A victim and student at the Hospitality House first came forward in 2015, though Hjermstad was not charged. Hjermstad moved to the Mastery School in 2016, and allegations again came up in 2020. These allegations also prompted other victims from 2015 to come forward, according to the attorneys representing the victims.

“So often children feel that sexual abuse is their fault. It is so important for these kids, and all survivors know that it’s not their fault – it’s never their fault when the adult they trust sexually abuses them,” victims' attorney Jeff Anderson said in a statement.

Sign up: Subscribe to our BREAKING NEWS newsletters

After his guilty verdict, Hjermstad was allowed to remain free until sentencing, though he was ordered to stay in Minnesota. He attempted to flee and was apprehended by state police in Idaho, according to East Idaho News.

He was then booked into an Idaho jail and extradited back to Minnesota.

On Wednesday, the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office announced Hjermstad was sentenced to 144 months in prison. He will also have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

“The impact sexual abuse has had on my child is disturbing, disgusting, and unthinkable,” said one of the victim’s mothers in a statement provided by attorneys. 

Next Up

hjermstad
MN News

Ex-MN youth basketball coach gets 12 years for sexually assaulting players

Aaron Hjermstad was found guilty of criminal sexual conduct against four children in November.

pixabay - covid vaccine record card
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Thursday, February 3

Hospitalizations have been trending down in the past six weeks.

plow, snowplow, snow
Minnesota Life

Here are the 8 winners of MnDOT's 'Name a Snowplow' contest

Betty Whiteout made it, obviously.

Screen Shot 2022-02-03 at 9.38.36 AM
TV, Movies and The Arts

Minneapolis Institute of Art will feature 5 Van Gogh paintings this summer

The exhibit will feature five paintings on loan from Amsterdam and Dallas.

twin cities evie car
MN News

Twin Cities launch new electric vehicle car-share program

It's the largest publicly owned, renewably powered community EV initiative in the U.S.

Screen Shot 2022-02-03 at 8.13.06 AM
MN Weird

First it was potatoes, now frozen beets have caused a MN road closure

A stretch of Highway 12 in Murdock closed Wednesday night as the spilled beats froze and became a hazard.

Kevin O'Connell
MN Vikings

Coller: With O'Connell over Harbaugh, Vikings can ask for patience

With Harbaugh, you’re always in all-in mode. The Vikings, coincidentally, landed in this position because of four years of all-in mode.

Minneapolis police shooting 3
MN News

Community identifies Amir Locke as man killed by Minneapolis police

Nekima Levy-Armstrong says the victim was a Black man under the age of 25.

Screen Shot 2022-02-03 at 8.00.29 AM
MN News

Pilot who died days after small plane crash was a MN heart doctor

The passenger is in stable condition.

Screen Shot 2022-02-02 at 9.42.10 PM
MN Sports

2 Honduras players leave USMNT game at Allianz Field due to extreme cold

Reports from Honduras suggest one of the players received treatment for hypothermia.

Payton Willis / Gopher Basketball
MN Gophers

Gophers' struggles continue against Purdue

The Gophers suffered their seventh loss in the past eight games.

ridwell press photo
Minnesota Life

New service that picks up hard-to-recycle items expands to MN

The company will collect things like plastic film and batteries every two weeks.

Related

hjermstad
MN News

Former youth basketball coach convicted of sexually assaulting players

The assaults happened between 2015-2020.

mark kosloski - chisago county jail
MN News

Former volleyball coach charged with sexually assaulting a player

Mark Kosloski was a coach at North Lakes Academy for six years, resigning in February for personal reasons.

basketball
MN News

Minneapolis basketball coach charged with sexually assaulting child athlete

Aaron Hjermstad had worked at the charter school Mastery School and Hospitality House Youth Development in Minneapolis

Ice skates
MN News

Eden Prairie skating coach gets 24 years for sexual abuse of student

The 48-year-old pleaded guilty to 1st and 3rd degree criminal sexual conduct.

MN News

Restaurant owner accused of sexually assaulting underage employee

The Lake City Family Restaurant owner is charged with 3rd degree criminal sexual conduct.

MN News

2 men impersonating police sexually assault woman in her home

They are facing criminal sexual conduct and burglary charges.

hjermstad
MN News

Former youth basketball coach charged in new child sex abuse case

Aaron Hjermstad has been charged in two other cases.

Minnesota Sex Offender Program Moose Lake
MN News

Charges: Psychologist sexually assaulted 2 clients at Minnesota Sex Offender Program

The 38-year-old from Duluth is facing charges of criminal sexual conduct.