Former MN sheriff faces multiple felonies in disturbing sex crime case

Prosecutors charged a former Chisago County sheriff Thursday in connection with a "blackmail" sex scheme he allegedly carried out over the course of several months in 2017.

Richard L. Duncan, 57, of Wyoming, is charged in Chisago County District Court with five felony counts of criminal sexual conduct.

Duncan resigned during his second term in 2018 and, in 2020, pleaded guilty to charges that he'd harassed a colleague. The bizarre scheme involved Duncan generating threats against the woman in efforts to have her share a bed with him on an out-of-town training trip.

A federal jury awarded the victim in the case a $1.1 million verdict earlier this year.

According to the new charges against Duncan, the victim in the ongoing case reported the incidents to law enforcement after learning about the earlier case and discovering the similarities.

Court documents state Duncan declined to give a statement to investigators when contacted in May of last year.

Warning: This story contains upsetting details.

According to the criminal complaint, the victim told investigators she received a text message from Duncan in the spring of 2017 stating they needed to talk about something important. He allegedly wanted to meet at a time when the victim's family were out of the home.

Duncan allegedly drove a squad car to her home and arrived wearing his uniform.

During their meeting, he told the victim they were being "blacked mailed" and the "black mailer" wanted them to "act like they were having an affair," charges state.

Duncan allegedly told the victim he'd sent one of the blackmail letters to police, but investigators were unable to find any fingerprints.

Criminal charges state Duncan told the victim the "black mailer" knew details of her life, including where she and her husband worked and the location of her child's bus stop.

"[Duncan] told her if they did not follow the 'black mailers' demands he would kill [the] victim and her family," charges state.

Prosecutors allege this interaction led to a series of encounters in which Duncan presented the victim with a "demand letter" directing the victim to participate in a sexual act, which she'd comply with and he'd record on his iPad.

Duncan allegedly told the victim the "black mailer" had hacked his iPad and could see "everything that had been recorded on the device."

Over the course of several months, the "demand letters" escalated to include sexual intercourse and oral sex, according to charging documents. The victim refused a demand to have anal sex.

Some of the "demands" were allegedly carried out when the victim was directed to accompany Duncan to a sheriff's conference in early June of 2017.

Charges state the victim told investigators Duncan said he was "protecting her" and told her not to speak to anyone about how she'd been "black mailed."

In an interview with investigators, the victim's mother recounted her daughter telling her that her family was being stalked and that they were in danger. In June of 2017, she'd been asked to watch the victim's children while the victim attended the conference with Duncan.

The victim allegedly told investigates she'd felt "scared and fearful" that her family would be harmed or killed throughout the time of receiving demand letters.

"She felt that she needed to do everything that the letters said to keep her family safe," charges read.

Duncan is charged with two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct and three counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct. Each count of the charges carry a maximum sentence of 15 years and 10 years in prison, respectively.

The case is being prosecuted by the Crow Wing County Attorney's Office.

Duncan is scheduled to make his first court appearance on Nov. 28.

"The Wyoming Police Department hopes that this next step in the process will start to bring healing and resolution to the victim and her family," the Wyoming Police Department stated Friday.