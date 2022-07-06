Former MN teacher charged for knocking student's tooth out with hockey stick

A former teacher at a Minnesota school is facing assault charges for allegedly throwing a floor hockey stick at a child during a gym class earlier this year.

The incident resulted in the child losing some teeth and suffering extensive damage to their mouth.

Court documents show 62-year-old Kimberly June Neubauer, from Princeton, has been charged with one count of third-degree assault, causing substantial bodily harm. Her first court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 20.

According to a criminal complaint, police were alerted by the Minnesota Department of Education that an investigation was underway relating to an incident that involved a teacher and a 2nd Grade student.

On March 29, the 8-year-old boy was injured when a teacher — identified as Neubauer — threw a hockey stick at him during class at Princeton Primary School.

According to the complaint, the boy's dentist said he had a tooth "completely knocked out with no root tips left behind." There also was some bruising to the injured area as well as pain when the lower teeth were pushed on.

About a month after the incident happened, surveillance video was released to police, which showed the boy toss a hockey stick onto a pile with others. Neubauer is seen picking the stick up and throwing it "forcefully" towards the child, hitting him in the mouth.

The child's mother, Jodi Johnson, called the response by Princeton Public Schools "an absolute joke" after the district posted a tribute to Neubauer on social media to commemorate her impending retirement.

It was hastily deleted following the backlash from the child's mother and other parents who saw the video. Neubauer was set to retire following this school year.

Superintendent Ben Barton said at the time the post was "an error and not accurate."

"She deserves nothing. She was forced to retire for physically assaulting my son," Johnson said in a Facebook post.

If convicted, Neubauer faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.