Former MN teacher pleads guilty after throwing hockey stick at student

Kimberly Neubauer threw a hockey stick that knocked some of a second-grade student's teeth out.

A former Minnesota teacher who threw a hockey stick at a young student has pleaded guilty to assault.

Kimberly Neubauer, 63, was seen on video throwing a floor hockey stick at the 8-year-old boy during gym class at Princeton Primary School on March 29. The boy suffered extensive damage to his mouth, including the loss of some teeth.

Neubauer was placed on administrative leave following the incident and later resigned from her position.

Surveillance footage shows the boy toss a floor hockey stick onto a pile with others. Neubauer is seen picking the stick up and throwing it "forcefully" towards the child, hitting him in the mouth.

The child's mother, Jodi Johnson, called the response by the school district after the incident "an absolute joke," criticizing the district for posting a tribute to Neubauer on social media to commemorate her impending retirement.

The post was hastily deleted following the backlash from Johnson and other parents who saw the video. Superintendent Ben Barton said Neubauer was set to retire at the end of the school year and added the social media post was "an error and not accurate."

Neubauer was charged with one count of third-degree assault, causing substantial bodily harm. After pleading guilty on Wednesday, Neubauer will be sentenced on Feb. 23, 2023, according to court records.