Former MN wrestling coach acquitted by jury in 2 sexual assault cases

A former Minnesota youth wrestling coach has been acquitted of sexual assault charges.

Mustafa Shabazz, 45, was originally charged with two separate counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct involving young girls on his team in April and September 2020.

A jury in Scott County acquitted Shabazz this week of the September charges. He was acquitted of the April 2020 charges at a hearing in June.

Shabazz was an assistant wrestling coach at Eden Prairie High School in 2018-19, though the school district said the incident didn't involve students from the district.

Brock Hunter, attorney for Shabazz, provided the following statement to Bring Me The News on Tuesday:

"The allegations in both cases against Mr. Shabazz were false, part of a seemingly escalating problem in our society of parental politics in childrens' sports.

"In this case, the allegations rose out of competition and jealousy among parents and wrestlers over one-on-one coaching time and, ultimately, retaliation against Mr. Shabazz.

"Mr. Shabazz has always maintained his innocence and cooperated fully with the police in their investigations.