Former MN wrestling coach acquitted by jury in 2 sexual assault cases

Former Minnesota wrestling coach acquitted by jury in 2 sexual assault cases
A former Minnesota youth wrestling coach has been acquitted of sexual assault charges.
Mustafa Shabazz, 45, was originally charged with two separate counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct involving young girls on his team in April and September 2020.
A jury in Scott County acquitted Shabazz this week of the September charges. He was acquitted of the April 2020 charges at a hearing in June.
Shabazz was an assistant wrestling coach at Eden Prairie High School in 2018-19, though the school district said the incident didn't involve students from the district.
Brock Hunter, attorney for Shabazz, provided the following statement to Bring Me The News on Tuesday:
"The allegations in both cases against Mr. Shabazz were false, part of a seemingly escalating problem in our society of parental politics in childrens' sports.
"In this case, the allegations rose out of competition and jealousy among parents and wrestlers over one-on-one coaching time and, ultimately, retaliation against Mr. Shabazz.
"Mr. Shabazz has always maintained his innocence and cooperated fully with the police in their investigations.
"We are thankful that the juries in both cases recognized the truth and that justice was done."