Former Mormon church leader convicted of sexually assaulting boy, 13

A former leader of the Church of Latter-Day Saints has been convicted of multiple charges for sexually assaulting a 13-year-old congregation member.

Michael Adam Davis, 37, was found guilty of two counts of 1st-degree and two counts of 2nd-degree criminal sexual conduct, and one count of indecent exposure in front of a minor by a jury last week.

He was the Elders Quorum president at the Mormon church in Kasson, Minnesota, where the boy's parents were members.

A jury trial heard the victim, now 16, describe how on three occasions Davis sexually assaulted him at Davis' home over the Christmas period in 2018.

The suspicions of authorities were raised when police pulled Davis over in February 2019 with the boy in the car, and a background check revealed he was a lifetime registered sex offender in Utah, the home of the Church of Latter-Day Saints.

Giving evidence in court, the victim said Davis had bought him gifts including a phone and a pair of cowboy boots, with prosecutors arguing that Davis had groomed the boy under the auspices of being his mentor.

Prosecutors also argued Davis had used his position in the church to gain access to the boy, who would visit his home regularly in late 2018, staying over several times.

The victim said whenever he visited Davis' home, they would never actually talk about church, but instead would play Fortnite and pet rabbits.

They would also play wrestle, which the boy said would lead to Davis groping him. This eventually escalated into explicit sexual assault on three occasions.

The boy told the court that the first two assaults lasted five minutes, "but it felt like an eternity." On the third occasion, Smith ordered the boy to undress and then tried to sexually assault him.

He didn't tell anyone initially what Davis had done, saying: "I was scared and embarrassed."