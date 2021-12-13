Skip to main content
December 13, 2021
Former officer Derek Chauvin will change his 'not guilty' plea in federal civil rights case
Minnesota Department of Corrections

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin plans will change his plea in the federal civil rights case against him.

Court documents filed Monday show a change of plea hearing is now scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday at the St. Paul courthouse. Chauvin, in September, had pleaded not guilty to the charges. The new court filings do not provide any additional information about Chauvin's plans or reasoning.

Chauvin was indicted on federal civil rights charges in connection with George Floyd's 2020 death on May 6, with the Department of Justice accusing the former police officer of violating Floyd's constitutional rights as he was restrained outside of Cup Foods.

The federal charges are separate from the criminal case brought against Chauvin in Hennepin County. Chauvin was found guilty of murder on April 20, and sentenced to 22.5 years in prison. This fall, he indicated he plans to appeal.

In addition, Chauvin was indicted on federal charges related to the 2017 arrest of a teenager. He's charged with willfully depriving the boy of the constitutional right to be free from the use of unreasonable force by a police officer. He pleaded not guilty on Sept. 16. There are no new court filings as of Monday afternoon suggesting he will change his plea in that case.

Chauvin's three fellow ex-officers who were on the scene when Floyd died — Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao — also face federal civil rights charges. All have pleaded not guilty.

Parties have until early next year to disclose things like witnesses, experts and more, according to court filings from Nov. 29.

Lane, Kueng and Thao also face criminal charges in Hennepin County — aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter — connected to Floyd's death. Their trial was delayed until March of 2022

Everything described above remains separate from the Justice Department's investigation into the City of Minneapolis and the Minneapolis Police Department.

