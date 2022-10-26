Skip to main content
Former president Donald Trump endorses Scott Jensen for governor

Former president Donald Trump endorses Scott Jensen for governor

It follows his endorsement of Kim Crockett for Secretary of State.

Gage Skidmore, Flickr and Scott Jensen, Facebook

It follows his endorsement of Kim Crockett for Secretary of State.

After endorsing Republican Kim Crockett in her bid to become Minnesota's secretary of state, former president Donald Trump issued a late-night endorsement of Scott Jensen for Minnesota governor against the DFL's Tim Walz.

In a post on his social platform Truth Social, Trump said Minnesota "will finally have the chance to have a great governor," adding that Jensen will "bring Minnesota back from the brink," and that he is "strong on both fighting Crime and delivering Solid and Sensible Education."

In a statement following Trump's comments, Jensen and running mate Matt Birk said "we have not actively sought the endorsement of political leaders" but that "we are grateful for those who have recognized our ability to lead and Heal Minnesota."

They then added that "ultimately, we only care about one endorsement: the support of Minnesota voters."

Previous analysis of endorsements from Trump ahead of the 2022 mid-terms, such as this one by NPR, found that the former president has typically endorsed challengers or incumbents who backed his efforts to overturn the 2020 election, which resulted in the riots seen at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

While Jensen hasn't outright declared the 2020 elections to be fraudulent, he has consistently dodged questions regarding the validity of the vote two years ago.

When asked in March whether the 2020 election was "stolen" from Trump, he responded: "I have no way of knowing that." In a recent WCCO voter guide, it was asked if he believed President Biden was "legitimately elected," and would only respond: "Joe Biden is our president."

Jensen has called for Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon to serve jail time for changes made to make it easier for people to vote by mail during the COVID-19 pandemic, and promoted the election fraud conspiracy movie "2000 Mules."

There has been no evidence found in any state of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 elections.

The DFL chairman Ken Martin responded to Trump's endorsement by saying: "Scott Jensen has embraced the Big Lie, even calling for throwing our Secretary of State in jail. Now, Donald Trump has rewarded him with an endorsement."

Next Up

Trump Jensen
MN News

Former president Donald Trump endorses Scott Jensen for governor

It follows his endorsement of Kim Crockett for Secretary of State.

Mall of America exterior Tyler Vigen Wikimedia COmmons 2
MN Shopping

Five upcoming openings to watch at Mall of America

The mall revealed some new retailers and attractions that will open in the coming months.

image
MN News

3 catalytic converter theft suspects arrested after Hwy. 77, I-494 chase

Bloomington police announced the arrests Tuesday.

Screen Shot 2022-10-25 at 7.43.49 PM
MN News

Pedestrian killed by driver in downtown Red Wing

The victim is a 55-year-old woman.

Viking Lakes
MN News

Ellison sues subcontractor accused of obstructing wage theft investigation

The company has performed subcontract work at numerous construction sites around the Twin Cities, including the Viking Lakes project.

Trump Crockett
MN News

Trump endorses MN's Kim Crockett, who called 2020 elections 'the big rig'

It's the former president's first Minnesota endorsement ahead of the mid-terms.

IE2018_LPHERO_GROUP_LAPTOP_Optimized
Sponsored Story

FREE Internet: The Best Ways to Use the Federal Affordable Connectivity Program Benefit

The ACP program is making high-speed internet free to qualified individuals in Minnesota

image
MN News

Roseville: 1 dead, 4 injured in teen boy's alleged attack on his family

Authorities are expected to share further information Tuesday afternoon.

image
MN Sports

Minnesota Aurora women's soccer team exploring going pro

After a successful inaugural season in the USL Women’s League the Minnesota Aurora are pursuing a professional league.

Screen Shot 2022-10-06 at 4.32.46 PM
MN Shopping

T.J. Maxx reveals location of its next Minnesota store

The retailer's Red Wing store opens next week.

Screen Shot 2022-10-25 at 12.19.24 PM
MN Lifestyle

Angler catches record-tying hybrid sunfish on Green Lake

The Kandiyohi County catch matches a record set in 1994.

Steve Sviggum
MN News

Steve Sviggum resigns as U of M Board of Regents vice chair

He attracted criticism after speculating if 'diversity' was behind the declining enrollment at the Morris campus.

Related

Trump Crockett
MN News

Trump endorses MN's Kim Crockett, who called 2020 elections 'the big rig'

It's the former president's first Minnesota endorsement ahead of the mid-terms.

Dr Scott Jensen health freedom conference Sept 25 2021 screengrab
MN News

Scott Jensen listed among speakers at event featuring anti-vaxxers

Jensen spoke at the event last year.

Screen Shot 2021-05-27 at 9.29.03 AM
MN News

Former state senator Scott Jensen endorsed by GOP for governor

Jensen beat to multiple other hopefuls for the endorsement at Saturday's convention.

Scott Jensen
MN Coronavirus

Former state Sen. Scott Jensen to announce run for governor

A family physician, Jensen has made a name for himself by opposing COVID measures and suggesting the pandemic was overblown.

Screen Shot 2022-09-03 at 10.43.09 PM
MN News

Scott Jensen, Matt Birk say they won't release tax returns before election

Jensen's opponent, Gov. Tim Walz, released his tax returns in April and called on other candidates to do the same.

MN News

Abortion access likely to be a defining issue of Minnesota elections

There have been growing signs nationally that the overturning of Roe vs. Wade could prove crucial in the mid-terms.

Screen Shot 2021-05-27 at 9.29.03 AM
MN News

Scott Jensen likened COVID-19 policies to Nazi Germany

Jensen in April likened public health measures to Kristallnacht and Nazi book burnings.

Screen Shot 2022-09-03 at 10.43.09 PM
MN News

Scott Jensen repeats right-wing hoax about cat litter in schools

The candidate made the comments at a recent campaign event.