Former public defender on top in Hennepin County Attorney primary race

A wide field of candidates has narrowed.

Mary Moriarty. Courtesy of maryforhennepin.com.

Hennepin County voters on Tuesday took to the primary election polls to narrow the field of candidates vying to become the county's next top prosecutor. 

Seven candidates entered the running following the retirement of longtime Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman. 

DFL-endorsed candidate Mary Moriarty, former chief public defender in Hennepin County, was comfortably in first place with more than 36% of the votes with 393 of 397 precincts reporting results around 10 p.m. Tuesday. 

She will proceed to a run-off in November, when she will take on Martha Holton Dimick, who finished second in Tuesday's vote.

Dimick, a retired judge, landed second with around 17% of the votes with 393 of 397 precincts reporting results, inching ahead of Minnesota House majority leader Ryan Winkler. 

Tad Jude had just over 10% of the vote at the same time on Tuesday night. 

Other candidates Paul Ostrow, Saraswati Singh and Jarvis Jones pulled around 8%, 7% and 3% of the remaining votes, respectively. 

