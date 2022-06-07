Former Renaissance Festival director found not guilty of sexual assault

A jury in Scott County delivered a not guilty verdict on Tuesday in the case of a former Minnesota Renaissance Festival director accused of raping a photographer on the festival grounds in 2017.

Carr Hagerman, 63, of Richfield, was found not guilty on two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

The Scott County Attorney's Office initially filed the case against Hagerman in 2018 but later dropped the charges when a witness was unable to travel for the jury trial due to COVID-19.

The charges were re-filed in October 2021.

In the case, Hagerman was accused of sexually assaulting the female photographer in the upper level of a festival building in 2017.

Hagerman served as the festival's director of entertainment and also performed for decades as a character known as the "Rat Catcher."

Following Tuesday's verdict, Scott County Attorney Ron Hocevar said his office respects and accepts the jury's verdict.

"The victim made serious allegations against Mr. Hagerman and never wavered even after moving out of the area, on with her life, and all the time it took to get this case to trial (due to the COVID shutdown)," he told Bring Me The News. "She and Mr. Hagerman deserved their day in court to have a jury hear the evidence and render a verdict."

Hagerman's attorney, Piper Kenney Wold, could not be immediately reached for comment.