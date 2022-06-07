Skip to main content
Former Renaissance Festival director found not guilty of sexual assault

Former Renaissance Festival director found not guilty of sexual assault

Carr Hagerman stood accused of raping a photographer in 2017.

Marie_La_F, Flickr

Carr Hagerman stood accused of raping a photographer in 2017.

A jury in Scott County delivered a not guilty verdict on Tuesday in the case of a former Minnesota Renaissance Festival director accused of raping a photographer on the festival grounds in 2017. 

Carr Hagerman, 63, of Richfield, was found not guilty on two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct. 

The Scott County Attorney's Office initially filed the case against Hagerman in 2018 but later dropped the charges when a witness was unable to travel for the jury trial due to COVID-19. 

The charges were re-filed in October 2021. 

In the case, Hagerman was accused of sexually assaulting the female photographer in the upper level of a festival building in 2017. 

Hagerman served as the festival's director of entertainment and also performed for decades as a character known as the "Rat Catcher." 

Following Tuesday's verdict, Scott County Attorney Ron Hocevar said his office respects and accepts the jury's verdict. 

"The victim made serious allegations against Mr. Hagerman and never wavered even after moving out of the area, on with her life, and all the time it took to get this case to trial (due to the COVID shutdown)," he told Bring Me The News. "She and Mr. Hagerman deserved their day in court to have a jury hear the evidence and render a verdict." 

Hagerman's attorney, Piper Kenney Wold, could not be immediately reached for comment. 

Next Up

Renaissance Festival
MN News

Former Renaissance Festival director found not guilty of sexual assault

Carr Hagerman stood accused of raping a photographer in 2017.

A tall glass of water with ice.
MN News

New dashboard tracks drinking water quality in Minnesota

The Minnesota Department of Health announced a new online dashboard to keep track of PFAS.

Screen Shot 2022-06-07 at 2.37.31 PM
WI News

Animals missing from Wisconsin zoo after locks cut overnight

People are advised to not approach the animals, which are not considered dangerous but might bite.

Google
MN News

Coroner: Two teens in Medford, MN, died in murder-suicide

The coroner's office has confirmed the cause of death of the two young adults.

shot clock
MN Sports

MSHSL unveils plan for high school basketball shot clocks

The Minnesota State High School League said shot clocks could be used as soon as this year if all conference schools agree.

Thailand Survillion.
MN News

Charges: Man robs multiple Twin Cities victims in fake PS5 sale setups

Thailand Survillion, 21, is accused of setting up these meetings with people over Facebook Marketplace.

Water main
MN News

St. Louis Park to offer reimbursements to flooded homeowners

The water main breaks caused sewage to reach two feet high in some homes.

Screen Shot 2022-06-04 at 10.06.58 AM
MN News

5-year-old was trapped under boat struck by barge in Red Wing

The family says an MRI Monday revealed no brain damage.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, June 7

Today's update includes 72 hours of data rather than the typical 24-hour period.

ShoreWood 24
MN Property

Gallery: Mansion on shores of Lake Minnetonka hits market for $5.75M

The home is newly listed.

Screenshot of the incident showing a teacher throw a hockey stick at a second-grade student at a Sherburne County school.
MN News

VIDEO: MN teacher leaves job after throwing hockey stick at child

The teacher in question resigned from her position after being placed on unpaid leave.

Screen Shot 2022-06-07 at 8.23.28 AM
MN News

Chaotic scenes, vandalism at seniors' final day celebration at Southwest High

District officials have confirmed they are working to identify those responsible.

Related

Renaissance Festival
MN News

State settles sexual harassment cases with Renaissance Festival, 2 others

The state says the three businesses didn't have or didn't implement policies to prevent sexual assault and harassment.

Bryan Ellinger
MN News

Charges: Trail of Terror supervisor sexually assaulted 3 teenage employees

Bryan Ellinger was arrested in January accused of raping a 15-year-old employee. Two more women have come forward accusing him of sexually assaulted them as teens.

Bryan Ellinger
MN News

Former Ren Fest supervisor pleads guilty to sexually assaulting 3 teens

The three victims worked with Bryan Ellinger at the time of the assaults.

116103497_10158447241474650_2495785598192788655_o-1
MN News

Minnesota Renaissance Festival canceled until next year

The event draws in 300,000 people annually.

MN News

Charges: Renaissance Festival director raped photographer

The 59 year old plays the "Rat Catcher" at the annual event.

renaissance festival
Minnesota Life

Minnesota Renaissance Festival hopeful 2020 season will happen

The festival is scheduled to begin Sept. 5.

Proctor football
MN News

Former Proctor HS football player pleads guilty to sexual assault of teammate

The case will also remain in juvenile court, with conditions.

MN News

Former Salvation Army youth coach in Duluth pleads not guilty to sexual assault