Former Rochester police officer charged with sexual assault of child

A former Rochester police officer has been charged with sexually assaulting a minor while he was still on the force.

According to the Rochester Police Department, Timothy Morgenstern, 22, was charged with two counts of criminal sexual conduct and one count of creating child pornography on Friday.

On Sep. 29, RPD received a report regarding the alleged crime from the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, which had heard from the victim's therapist.

The happened when Morgenstern was a volunteer coach at a high school in Rochester, with his victim 15 years old at the time. They had exchanged graphic videos before meeting at his house, where the criminal sexual conduct allegedly took place.

Because the incident took place in Rochester, RPD deemed it a conflict of interest for the department to investigate. The sheriff’s office instead handled the investigation.

Morgenstern was placed on leave following the incident. He was eventually terminated on Oct. 6, just less than a year after he had first joined the department.

“The conduct outlined in this case is inconsistent with the core values of our department,” RPD Chief Jim Franklin said in a statement.