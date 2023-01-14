Skip to main content
Former Rochester police officer charged with sexual assault of child

Former Rochester police officer charged with sexual assault of child

The officer was terminated shortly after the incident.

Rochester Police Department, Facebook

The officer was terminated shortly after the incident.

A former Rochester police officer has been charged with sexually assaulting a minor while he was still on the force.

According to the Rochester Police Department, Timothy Morgenstern, 22, was charged with two counts of criminal sexual conduct and one count of creating child pornography on Friday.

On Sep. 29, RPD received a report regarding the alleged crime from the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, which had heard from the victim's therapist.

The happened when Morgenstern was a volunteer coach at a high school in Rochester, with his victim 15 years old at the time. They had exchanged graphic videos before meeting at his house, where the criminal sexual conduct allegedly took place.

Because the incident took place in Rochester, RPD deemed it a conflict of interest for the department to investigate. The sheriff’s office instead handled the investigation.

Morgenstern was placed on leave following the incident. He was eventually terminated on Oct. 6, just less than a year after he had first joined the department.

“The conduct outlined in this case is inconsistent with the core values of our department,” RPD Chief Jim Franklin said in a statement. 

Next Up

rochester police department
MN News

Former Rochester police officer charged with sexual assault of child

The officer was terminated shortly after the incident.

police tape, crime scene
MN News

Teenage boy dies after being shot, crashing into snowbank

He was found behind the wheel of a crashed car, with two others inside.

Screen Shot 2023-01-13 at 9.54.47 PM
MN News

Charges: Burglar targeted church, auto dealership, post office in space of 3 days

A 37-year-old was charged with the burglaries after being arrested on an unrelated matter.

police lights
MN News

Man dies after shooting in Brooklyn Center

The shooting prompted a local school to go into lockdown.

airport, travel, flying
MN News

Minnesota man sentenced for scamming travel agents he employed

The man fraudulently used funds for his own personal use.

image
MN News

Proposed bill would require MN schools to stock free menstrual products

The proposal takes aim at the effects of "period poverty."

image
Minnesota Life

Luminary Loppet rescheduled due to poor ice conditions

Recent snowstorms and warming temperatures have made lake ice unsafe across the Twin Cities.

KlingerMugshotHCJ
MN News

Anoka man sentenced to 40 years in prison for killing of on-off girlfriend

The man fatally shot and killed 34-year-old Katie Ann Fredrickson at her Brooklyn Center home.

Screen Shot 2023-01-13 at 12.25.21 PM
MN News

Hamline University at the center of far-reaching debate over academic freedom

The private institute in St. Paul continues making headlines around the globe.

VanHalbeckMugSCJ
MN News

Former care assistant pleads guilty to sexual assault of 11-year-old in Sartell

The man was working as the victim's brother's personal care assistant in 2016.

Screen Shot 2019-07-18 at 9.10.30 AM
MN News

Lawsuit: Minneapolis woman says 2 MPD officers caused brain injury

The incident happened during the protests for Winston Smith in 2021.

Hazmat
MN News

Hazmat response to apartment building after worker reported dizziness, nausea

The building was cleared, with no hazardous materials found.

Related

Catholic rosary beads
MN News

Former priest in Minnesota charged with sexually assaulting friend

The priest allegedly got the victim drunk.

rochester police department
MN News

Police arrest two suspects in Rochester drive-by shooting

Two Rochester men have been arrested in connection with the shooting.

polley freeborn county jail roster jan 2022 resize
MN News

Charges: MN high school counselor sexually assaulted student

The 16-year-old victim had regularly gone to him for academic help and other support, authorities say.

Eric Gramentz
MN News

New Ulm police officer charged with sexually assaulting a child

The 43-year-old is being held in a neighboring jail.

police tape, crime scene
MN News

Shooting reported Saturday morning outside Rochester motel

The shooting occurred at 2:12 a.m. outside a Motel 6.

Flickr - police lights squad siren - Edward Kimmel
MN News

Rochester: Deaths of Iowa couple in their 60s were result of murder-suicide

The couple was found dead in a Rochester home last week during a welfare check.

image001
MN News

Catholic school tennis coach charged with grooming, sexually assaulting student

A tennis coach has been arrested for alleged criminal conduct between 2014-2018.

MARCUS ALEXANDER STEICHEN
MN News

Charges: St. Paul man had sexual contact 'multiple times' with 12-year-old girl

Marcus Steichen, 21, is charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct.