Former Savage middle school principal sentenced for soliciting minor

Mohamed Selim was arrested in May.

Mohamed A. Selim. Courtesy of Hennepin County Jail.

A former Twin Cities middle school principal was sentenced Friday for attempting to solicit prostitution from an undercover cop posing as a 15-year-old girl this spring. 

Mohamed A. Selim, 38, of Lakeville, was employed as principal of Eagle Ridge Middle School in Savage when he was arrested during a multi-agency sting operation in May.

Selim pleaded guilty to a felony prostitution charge in Hennepin County District Court in September

On Friday, in accordance with the plea deal, Judge Julie Allyn sentenced Selim to 30 days in the county workhouse and three years of probation. He'll additionally serve 30 days in the county's Sentencing to Serve structured work program. 

Selim resigned from his job in the Burnsville-Eagan-Savage District soon after being arrested in May. Dave Helke, former longtime principal of Burnsville High School, stepped into the role.

Before becoming principal of Eagle Ridge in 2021, Selim worked as principal at William Byrne Elementary in Burnsville, where he won a districtwide award for leadership.

Superintendent Dr. Theresa Battle in May said Selim's arrest marked a "hard day" for the school and district. "It will be difficult for all of us to process this," she stated. 

According to the criminal complaint filed in the case, Selim responded to a commercial sex advertisement placed online by investigators and exchanged text messages with an undercover cop posing as a teenage girl.

According to charges, Selim wrote he would "love to come see" her and asked to meet the same day.

The undercover officer provided rates of $250 per hour, $175 for a half-hour and "extra for upgrades" and Selim indicated he'd meet for a half-hour.

Court documents state Selim asked in a recorded phone conversation what the "session was like" and if it was "full service." The officer, posing as the child, told Selim, "I'm 15, but it's not a problem for me if you're fine with it."

According to charges, Selim laughed and said "ok, that's fine," and then asked, "so, you're 15?" Selim then stated she was too young and it wasn't going to work, charges state, but then asked where she was located.

Selim said that her age "made him really nervous," charges state, and asked if she was affiliated with the police but he would still come see her so they could "spend some time together."

After hanging up the phone, Selim sent a message reading "let me know if I can come see you now. Please send me the address." Selim was given the address being used by law enforcement in St. Louis Park.

When he arrived, he messaged to say he was there, tried to call and asked if the girl had an "in-call", a commonly used term for a place patrons meet prostitutes.

Selim drove to a location where he'd been told to pick up the girl and was placed under arrest, charges state. He had $200 in cash on him at the time. 

